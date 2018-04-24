Dylan Daxon, a St. Ambrose senior from Rockridge, continued to master TPC Deere Run on Tuesday to earn runner-up honors in medalist play at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships.
Daxon carded a 1-over-par 72 over his final 18 holes to finish the 54-hole tournament with a 2-under score of 211, helping St. Ambrose finish fourth in a team race dominated by Cardinal Stritch.
Led by the play of medalist Brian Murtagh and posting four of the top six scores in the tournament, the Wolves finished with a team score of 844 to win their fourth consecutive CCAC title by 47 strokes over runner-up Holy Cross.
Murtagh shot a tournament-best 8-under 63 in the final round to finish with a 13-under total of 200, an effort which followed opening-day rounds of 66 and 71.
Cardinal Stritch's Matthew Polivka finished two strokes behind Daxon in third at 213 and two strokes ahead of teammate Joaquin, who shared fourth in medalist play with Blake Vise of Holy Cross.
The top two teams in the CCAC tourney, Cardinal Stritch and Holy Cross, will join host St. Ambrose as automatic qualifiers for the NAIA Championships at TPC Deere Run beginning on May 15.