St. Ambrose senior Anthony Peters will attempt to add to his collection of national championships at the NAIA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships today.
Unbeaten in NAIA national championship races since his freshman year, Peters is the two-time defending NAIA outdoor champion in the 5,000-meter racewalk and is the top seed for today's final in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
A three-time indoor national champion in the 3,000-meter racewalk, Peters’ qualifying time of 20 minutes, 54.30 seconds is nearly 39 seconds better than the second-seeded entry.
He is among three Fighting Bees entries in men’s competition at the NAIA Championships, which run through Saturday.
St. Ambrose junior Emilio Mancha is seeded eighth in the 5,000 racewalk and the Bees’ 1,600 relay of Vance Bohlen, Alec McElyen, Rane Nichols and Josh Pestka is seeded 20th.
St. Ambrose qualified in six events in the women's championships, a contingent, led by fourth-seeded senior Jenny Lopez in the 5,000-meter racewalk.
The Bees are also seeded eighth in the 3,200 relay, and Brandi Hosford, a senior from Morrison, is seeded 10th in the triple jump.