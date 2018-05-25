The only sweat St. Ambrose senior Anthony Peters felt Friday as he finished his collegiate racewalking career was created by the Alabama humidity.
Peters dominated the 5,000-meter field at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the third straight year, adding to a collection of six collegiate national titles in the sport including three 3,000-meter indoor championships.
"It’s been a great experience for me at St. Ambrose, and it felt good to finish it off the way I did," Peters said. "It was exciting, humbling. I was able to put together the type of race that I wanted, and it worked just the way I hoped it would."
The top-seeded Bartlett, Illinois, native took control from the start, opened up a lead of more than 200 meters and crossed the finish line at Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama in 21 minutes, 1.1 seconds.
"With the heat and humidity here in Gulf Shores, pace was important," Peters said. "I was looking to finish in around 21 minutes. I wanted to come out fast enough to get that done, but slow enough not to put myself in a spot where the humidity was an issue at the end. It was the race I wanted to run."
The effort allowed Peters to finish 49.41 seconds in front of runner-up Alger Laing of British Columbia.
"To win six national championships in any discipline, that’s a pretty special thing," St. Ambrose coach Dan Tomlin said. "He earned it with the work he put into it every single day, and that is how he was able to dominate the way he did.
Peters ends his career unbeaten in NAIA national meets since taking second place in the 5,000-meter outdoor event as a freshman, and Friday, he was joined on the awards podium by Fighting Bees junior Emilio Mancha.
Seeded eighth, Mancha earned all-American honors with a fifth-place finish in 22:37.26.
"It was pretty special to have him on the awards stand with me after a recording a (personal record)," Peters said. "The competition at nationals has gotten better every single year, and he earned his award as well. It was a great finish for us."
Two other St. Ambrose athletes earned individual all-American honors Friday.
Senior Jenny Lopez finished fifth in the women’s 5,000-meter racewalk, and Brandi Hosford finished sixth in the triple jump.
The all-American honor for Lopez was the seventh of her collegiate career, tying a St. Ambrose school record for female athletes set a year ago by track athlete Molly Jo Smith.
"Is there any better view for a college senior to complete their careers than the one from the awards stand in the national championship meet?" Tomlin said. "It was a terrific way for Jenny to complete her career."
Hosford, a senior from Morrison, recorded a jump of 37 feet, 10.75 inches to take sixth in the triple jump.
"Her last two jumps were the best jumps of her life. She left it all out there," Tomlin said. "For an athlete to come out of Morrison where she never won a state medal in the event to finish sixth in the country as a senior, she can take a lot of pride in that."
The Bees’ other entry seeded in the top 10 in the women’s meet, the 3,200 relay, finished ninth. The quartet of Ashley Plumb, Abby Hammer, Abby Sears and Corrie Reilley missed the finals by one position with a time of 9:22.34.