Ashley Yattoni never considered the possibility of rewriting the St. Ambrose softball record book.
The senior pitcher from Pleasant Valley now finds herself on the cusp of doing just that, three wins away from passing the school-record 48 career victories Sam Flerlage earned for the Bees before completing her career a year ago.
No other pitcher in the history of the Bees’ program has won more than 42 games and after winning just four times a freshman, Yattoni appreciates the journey that has led her to 46 wins as much as anything.
“I didn’t have any expectations coming in, I just wanted to play. Softball is something I’ve always done,’’ Yattoni said. “It’s a part of who I am. To have a chance to set a record like this, it wasn’t something I ever thought about, but it will be a big accomplishment.’’
Yattoni views any success she has enjoyed as a collaborative effort.
“I’ve been fortunate over the past four years to be on the field with a lot of other talented women,’’ Yattoni said. “That’s what it takes, good catchers, a good defense behind you and a good offense and my teammates have put me in a position to achieve what I have.’’
Weather has been among the Bees’ toughest opponents this season.
St. Ambrose is receiving votes in the latest national NAIA poll and is off to an 18-6 start on the season, including a 4-0 record in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Five of the teams’ losses came against rated opponents during a spring break trip to Georgia.
“It was a good experience against great competition,’’ Yattoni said. “We competed pretty well against some of the top teams in the country and it told us that we can play at that level. It should help us compete in our conference.’’
The Bees are looking to put that experience to use, having eight of their last 10 doubleheaders postponed because of weather issues and playing one of the two doubleheaders they have played indoors at the St. Ambrose Dome.
The postponements have prevented Yattoni from adding to her current 8-1 record and working on an earned run average of 2.14 which ranks as the fourth best in the CCAC.
St. Ambrose coach Ron Ferrill said growth in Yattoni’s repertoire has helped her continue to enjoy success.
“She has always had a good drop curve as her go-to pitch, but this year she has used her rise more and that has helped make her off-speed stuff that much more effective,’’ Ferrill said.
A change in the way Yattoni delivers her rise ball has helped her become even more effective.
“Ron has worked with me on my release and the way I mix things up,’’ Yattoni said. “He’s taught me a lot and the results, they show in the success we’re having. It’s been the type of start that I hoped for as a senior.’’
Yattoni is benefiting this season from being one component in an effective pitching staff.
The Bees are typically using three pitchers in doubleheader situations, with Yattoni joined by Christina Pembrook and Ella Specht in a combination which has been effective through the first half of the year.
Pembrook is a junior from Naperville, Illinois who is off to a 5-2 start with a 1.76 ERA, while Specht, a freshman from Moline, is 4-3 with four saves and has become a closer of sorts for St. Ambrose.
“We’re working well together and I think it helps us all. It takes some of the pressure off of us because we have each other’s backs,’’ Yattoni said. “It’s been a good situation for us, working the way that we hoped it would.’’
Following her prep career at Pleasant Valley, Yattoni was unsure about whether she wanted to compete at the collegiate level.
In retrospect, she knows she made the right decision.
“It’s added so much to my college experience. I’ve been playing since I was eight years old and softball has been a big part of my life,’’ Yattoni said.
“It’s been a challenge at times, managing the time it takes to make it work in the classroom and on the field, but it has been worth it. The friends I’ve made and the memories, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.’’