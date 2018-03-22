Members of the St. Ambrose "volleyball family" will rally around one of its own tonight.
The Fighting Bees’ 7 p.m. men’s volleyball match against Clarke will be "Rally for Reid Night" at Lee Lohman Arena, showing support for 3-year-old Reid Gleeson.
The young son of former St. Ambrose men’s volleyball coach Bill Gleeson and his wife, Megan, a former dance team grad assistant and assistant coach at the school, was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in August.
He has since undergone two operations to remove a tumor from his brain as well as six rounds of chemotherapy before recently learning the cancer is in remission.
"Bill is still part of the St. Ambrose volleyball family, just like every player and coach who has ever been a part of the program here. A lot of our guys know Bill, and he has stayed involved with our program," Fighting Bees coach Dawn Kerr said.
"As a team, we wanted to do something and we decided to put together a night to help raise awareness, and now with the good news that Reid is in remission, we want to celebrate that, too."
Bill Gleeson coached the St. Ambrose men’s program from 2007-14, leading the Fighting Bees to runner-up finishes in the NAIA postseason tournament in 2011 and 2012, while Megan Gleeson worked with the St. Ambrose dance program from 2009-12.
The Gleeson family will be recognized between the second and third sets of tonight’s match as part of an event St. Ambrose dance coach Danelle Langeneckert helped organize.
Fans will be able to purchase Rally for Reid rally towels and Rally for Reid bracelets at the event or simply make a donation there.
The Gleeson family plans to donate all proceeds from tonight’s fundraising efforts to the St. Ambrose Dance Marathon organization to help support research and help other families who are dealing with what they have dealt with in recent months.