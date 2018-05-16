Consistency through two rounds has S.M. Lee atop the NAIA men's golf championship leaderboard through two rounds.
The Dalton State golfer, who is the only one in the field to post two scores in the 60s, shot a 3-under 68 to move to 5-under for the tournament and give him a two shot lead at the tournament held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Coastal Georgia leads Dalton State by one stoke in the team standings.
St. Ambrose followed up its first-round 295 with a second-round 313 and sits in a tie for 21st in the team standings.
Dylan Daxon has been the Bees' top individual, following up a 71 with a 76 to leave him in a tie for 54th. Adam Hutson had the best round of the day for the Bees with a 75.