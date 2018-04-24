TPC Deere Run has become a home away from home for the best golfers in the NAIA.
The D.A. Weibring-designed course in Silvis which will host the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships next month for a sixth time was named Tuesday as the host site for the organization’s national championships in 2021 and 2022.
The selection marks a record number of times that a single golf course has hosted the NAIA Championships and the organization’s president, Jim Carr, said it is no accident.
He said the combination of the ambiance and challenge provided by the course, a central location and the hospitality participating teams and visitors have received in the Quad-Cities led to the decision to return TPC Deere Run for future championships.
“We are excited to continue our Championship’s history at TPC Deere Run,’’ Carr said in a statement. “This beautiful course has been a wonderful host that creates an awe-inspiring experience for our student-athletes.’’
The NAIA first crowned its national championship at TPC Deere Run in 2009, returning in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2017 in addition to this year, when the tournament is scheduled for May 15-18.
St. Ambrose will continue to host the event in cooperation with the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau and the professional staff at TPC Deere Run.
“Our goal will be to once again provide a memorable experience for all the players and coaches that participate in the championship,’’ Fighting Bees coach Jeff Griebel said. “We look forward to welcoming the NAIA golfers, coaches and visitors back to the Quad-Cities in 2021.’’
As the host institution, St. Ambrose will receive an automatic berth in the tournament field.
The NAIA, which has sponsored men’s golf since 1952, also announced Tuesday that its championships in 2019 and 2020 will be held in Arizona for the first time since 1985, to be played in Mesa, Arizona at the Las Sendas Golf Club before returning to the Quad-Cities.