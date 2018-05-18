SILVIS — Oklahoma City and Dalton State sophomore S.M. Lee made Friday’s final round at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships an uneventful experience — just the way the way they wanted it.
Top-ranked Oklahoma City earned its 11th national championship, holding off runner-up Dalton State by 13 strokes, and Lee tied an NAIA 72-hole tourney record to claim medalist honors by eight strokes over Jack Dyer of Keiser in the event hosted by St. Ambrose at TPC Deere Run.
Led by top-10 finishes from Rupert Kaminski, Garrison Mendoza and Gaston Romero, Oklahoma City expanded its lead in the team race by five strokes during the final day of competition on its way to a collective team score of a 9-under-par 1,127.
Sitting in ninth place after the opening round, 10 of the 15 scores posted by the Stars over the final three rounds of the tournament were even-par or better, allowing coach Kyle Blaser’s team to add to a collection of national titles that includes wins in the Quad-Cities in 2010 and 2016.
"There will be adversity to fight in every round of play, and as a team, we had a bad first round by our standards," Blaser said. “But, we played the way we are capable of with each round that followed, and that allowed us to meet the expectations we have.’’
Oklahoma City entered the tournament having been rated first in six of the seven NAIA polls this season.
"Polls don’t typically mean a lot, it’s more about performance, but our guys backed it up this week on both fronts," Blaser said. "I’m proud of the way things came together for us, particularly down the stretch."
Things came together for Lee as well.
After moving into the lead in the second round and carrying a five-stroke edge into the final day, Lee carded a two-under 69 to finish the tournament with a 12-under total that matched the previous record of 272 set in 2015 by the only other Dalton State golfer to claim national medalist honors, Sean Elliott.
"I finished fourth a year ago and left here with a disappointing feeling," Lee said. "I came in this week looking to show what I could do. I kept calm. I felt like the pins were slightly easier than they were a year ago, and with good weather, I knew scores would be good."
The first NAIA golfer ever to earn a spot on the United States team for the Palmer Cup — the collegiate version of the sport’s Ryder Cup — Lee won the NAIA title by meeting his objective of shooting under par in each round, following a 69 on the first day with a 68 and a 66 before shooting 69 on Friday.
"I felt like If I could put up numbers under par, I’d be in good shape. I had a bogey on an early hole today, not a bad one but a simple mistake that I worked through," Lee said. "I knew I had a few shots to work with. I kept calm, kept playing."
Missing the final-day cut, host St. Ambrose finished in a tie for 23rd in the team race.