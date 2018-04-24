Todd Sturdy’s coaching career has gone full circle.
The winningest football coach in St. Ambrose history, a Tipton, Iowa native and former offensive coordinator at Iowa State and Washington State, has been hired to lead the NAIA program at MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe, Kansas.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to lead a football program again,’’ Sturdy said in a statement announcing his hire.
Sturdy last worked as a head coach at St. Ambrose, where he guided the Fighting Bees to an 85-40 record and five Mid-States Football Association Midwest League titles over 12 seasons.
His last seven Fighting Bees teams combined for a 42-8 conference record and reached the NAIA playoffs in six consecutive seasons before Sturdy left in 2007 to become the offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington.
He worked as an offensive coordinator at Washington State from 2008-11, as an assistant and offensive coordinator at Iowa State from 2012-15 and was on the Northern Iowa staff in the spring of 2016.
Sturdy, who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at St. Ambrose in 1990 while student teaching at Davenport Assumption, has spent the past two seasons helping coach his son’s high school team at Gilbert, Iowa.
Todd Garrett, the director of athletics at MidAmerica Nazarene, said Sturdy’s “experience and success at multiple levels of collegiate football speaks for itself, but his passion for developing young men through football is the core of who coach Sturdy is.’’
Sturdy replaces Brian Willmer, who resigned in March after coaching the program to a 26-18 record over four seasons. MidAmerica Nazarene competes in the Heart of America Conference, but is in the opposite division of former St. Ambrose conference rivals Grand View and William Penn.