If you saw Suni Lane play football at Bettendorf High School back in 2016, you remember him as a tall, sleek, acrobatic wide receiver.
However, when Lane arrived at the University of Northern Iowa last fall, the Panthers had a need for help in the defensive secondary so they plugged Lane in there and he was an immediate contributor.
This fall? Lane may get an opportunity to do both things.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore-to-be definitely figures to step in as a starter at free safety but head coach Mark Farley said Tuesday that it’s likely Lane also will see action as a receiver in obvious passing situations.
“Do not be surprised if you see him at receiver this year because he has the talent, he has a gift to catch the ball, he has soft hands and it’s been on my mind that he could play a little bit both ways if we need him to,’’ Farley said during UNI’s annual caravan event in Bettendorf.
Many other UNI coaches and administrators also attended the event at the Waterfront Convention Center along with several UNI athletes from the Quad-Cities, including Lane, fellow football player Ricky Grimes, women’s basketball player Karli Rucker and wrestlers Jay Schwarm, Jack Wagner and Jay Schipper.
Farley said he has high hopes that the Panthers can improve on their 8-5 season of a year ago and there may not be a player on his roster who excites him more than Lane.
“He’s an extremely great athlete and he does everything we ask him to do, playing defense, and we couldn’t be more excited for his future,’’ Farley said.
Like almost every college that recruited Lane, UNI viewed him first and foremost as a receiver.
But when injuries struck in the secondary last fall, Lane had no qualms with making a change.
“It’s definitely an adjustment coming from playing wide receiver, but just finding any way to help the team win, I’m all for it and I’m enjoying it,’’ Lane said.
He played in nine games, started three of them and was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference newcomer of the week following a big performance against Southern Illinois.
With veteran defensive backs Malcolm Washington and Elijah Campbell graduating and signing as free agents with NFL teams, Lane figures to slide into the starting lineup.
“Nothing is set in stone,’’ he said. “You’ve still got to work at it and that’s definitely what I’ve been doing this off-season.’’
Lane said it took him some time to adjust to the pace of the college game.
“The speed of the game is a lot different,’’ he said. “I remember the first game I started, I was totally gassed after the first drive. I started cramping and everything. So that’s what I’ve been working on, just getting into condition in the off-season and getting adjusted to the speed.’’
He’ll really need to be in top shape if Farley plans to use him on both sides of the ball.
“We put him on defense first because we just wanted to see if he would hit somebody because you’ve got to have that temperament to play defense,’’ Farley said. “And he hit really hard so we left him on defense because that’s probably more difficult to learn.’’
But now that Lane is settled in on defense, Farley would like to increase his work load.
Farley said there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this season despite the loss of wide receiver Daurice Fountain, who was a fifth-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts, and some significant losses on defense.
“We feel we’ll be real solid on offense,’’ Farley said. “We’ve got work to do on defense to get to where we need it to be but usually we get that up to speed pretty quick.’’
Quarterback Eli Dunne, who will be a senior this fall, is coming off a season in which he passed for 2,704 yards and 26 touchdowns, the most by a UNI quarterback since 2000.
Even with Fountain gone, he’ll have plenty of people to throw to. The Panthers return a top-flight tight end in Briley Moore, two other wideouts who had more than 300 yards receiving (Isaiah Weston and Jaylin James) and then there is the possibility of Lane making a contribution there.
Farley thinks Dunne will be his best QB since Eric Sanders was throwing strikes for the Panthers more than a decade ago.
“You look on paper, Eli had a tremendous year but our expectation is for him to have an even better year this year,’’ Farley said.