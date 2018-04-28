CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley has seen it, Eli Dunne believes it, and Farley so wanted 1,000 or more fans at Northern Iowa's spring game Friday inside the UNI-Dome to see it, too.
After throwing for more than 2,700 yards and 26 touchdowns in 12 games last year, Dunne, UNI's senior-to-be quarterback had what Farley described as a huge off-season, and if it came right down to it, was the big story of the Panthers' 15 spring practices.
Farley did not use Dunne in either of UNI's live scrimmages in the spring, including the spring game, but said in seven-on-seven drills and other similar drills, Dunne was connecting on close to 80 percent of his pass attempts.
Those numbers came despite the fact three of UNI's top returning receivers — Jaylin James, Isaiah Weston and Elias Nissen were out for most of the spring.
"What I liked about this spring was Eli's development," Farley said. "Nobody saw it tonight, but that was our purpose. We have to get our receivers back and get the rest of our offensive line put together, but I was very pleased with what we did this spring offensively."
Only two returning starters in the Missouri Valley Football Conference threw for more yards than Dunne did last season — South Dakota State's Taryn Christion and Western Illinois' Sean McGuire. And only Christion and North Dakota State's Easton Stick threw for more touchdowns.
"I thought I had a good spring," Dunne said Friday. "I was a lot more confident. I felt like experience really helped, and I tried to build off what I did last season. I worked on a lot of things this winter, maybe things I needed to develop.
"I focused on developing on becoming more of a running threat and just developing my reads more and my progressions. I know last year sometimes I didn't get to my second and third reads, kind of got flustered at times."
Dunne added as more of his receivers get healthy, he will continue to work on all those fore-mentioned things during non-organized group workouts lead and conducted by players this summer.
"I'll work on being more calm and more poised and just being a more of a vocal leader and taking a hold of this team this summer," Dunne said.
Dunne also added that much of the confidence he played with comes from his second-year of working with offensive coordinator John Bond, the first time in his five seasons at UNI he's worked with the same offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in back-to-back seasons.
"I feel like it has the potential to do that," Dunne said of the offense taking off with Bond back for a second season. "This spring showed that. Coach Bond and I kind of get each other, he kind of knows what I'm going to do when he calls a certain play. We kind of have that connection."
Farley said that during the spring game he nearly threw Dunne out there for a series, but decided to stick with the script which was to build a huge file of game film on the Panthers top-three back-up quarterbacks — Colton Howell, Jacob Keller and John Sullivan while avoiding a potential fluke injury to his starting quarterback when his playing was unneccessary.
But Farley could not heap more praise on his 6-foot-5, 230-pound signal caller.
"Just his confidence and his maturity," Farley said of what stood out about Dunne. "His confidence from last year really started to show. He came out here and was calm, the game slowed down for him."
Something to watch for: Back-up quarterback Christian Ellsworth, a sophomore, lined up and played tight end for three or four series.
The Grand Island, Neb., native has the size and agility at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds to make the switch. For most of the spring, Ellsworth worked at quarterback and did not make the switch until late in spring camp.
UNI has four tight ends currently on its roster — Nissen, Briley Moore, and newcomers Tristan Bohr of Crestwood, a transfer from Iowa, and freshman walk-on Sam Holtzman from Ottawa, Ill. UNI also signed tight end's Alex Allen of Nixa, Mo., and Jayden Scott of Omaha, Neb.
Kicking depth: Among probably one of the unsung highlights of the spring was the strong performances by kickers Sam Drysdale and Austin Errthum.
Drysdale made field goals of 46 and 33 in the spring game, with the 46-yarder probably long enough to have been good from 52-53 yards. Errthum's connected from 51 yards later in the game on a kick that would've easily been good from 55-57 yards.
Additionally, with projected starting punter Michael Kuntz, the back-up to all-conference punter Sam Kuhter the last two seasons, working with the injury-depleted wide receiver group, Nate Murphy, a freshman from West Des Moines Valley, and Errthum each blasted several punts of 50-plus yards.