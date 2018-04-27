CEDAR FALLS — The final on the scoreboard read, 20-3, and Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley was glad some points were scored Friday in the Panthers' annual spring game at the UNI-Dome.
But how many points and how they were scored were secondary to Farley and his coaching staff's focus for Friday's game.
"It was more what happened this spring," Farley said after the scrimmage.
Much like he did a week ago in a 60-plus play scrimmage, Farley held out veterans such as returning quarterback Eli Dunne, tight end Briley Moore, running back Jack Wegher and defensive end Rickey Neal, all whom did not play.
Additionally, cornerback Xavior Williams, offensive guard Jackson Scott-Brown, wide receiver Jalen Rima and offensive tackle Cal Twait all played sparingly and for the most part not after the first quarter.
Among the highlights offensively were a 46-yard field goal by Sam Drysdale, and a 51-yard successful kick by Austin Errthum. Drysdale also added a 33-yard field goal.
Reserve running back Martavian Hall scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and redshirt freshman quarterback John Sullivan connected on a 17-yard fade to Kurt Trumm, a walk-on from Iowa Central, for only two touchdowns.
Statistical leaders offensively included redshirt freshman running back Alphonso Soko from Muscatine, who rushed for 33 yards and had 33 receiving yards. Jacob Keller threw for 117 yards, while Sullivan had 95 and Colton Howell 88. Terrell Carey led all receivers with 63 yards,
"I was very pleased with what we did this spring offensively," Farley said. "We have a lot of work to do, but I thought the story of the spring was Eli Dunne. I was really pleased with him. I almost was going to show him but I didn't want the opportunity to get somebody nicked up when you didn't have to tonight."
Defensively, the primary focus was on the safety position where Christian Jegen and Korby Sander ran with the No. 1 group, and Zac Kibby and Max Steffen with the No. 2 unit. UNI graduated all-conference safety Elijah Campbell, and two top candidates to start — A.J. Allen and Nikohli Jaghai — both missed the spring because of injuries.
Of the group that played, Sander was the most experienced having played in all 13 games last year with three starts.
"This was more about seeing how the safeties played tonight," Farley said. "I needed to see how they played because there were some guys out there that will start for us and it was about how did they work together."
Cornerbacks Isaiah Nimmers and Austin Evans led all defenders with five tackles each, while Jegen had four tackles.
"It has been going good," said Jegen, who played running back his first two seasons in Cedar Falls and made the switch to safety this spring. "I played safety in high school so coach Farley has seen me play safety so I approached him and told him I wanted to check defense out and see how I fit in. He was cool with it.
"It started out rough trying to learn different techniques and trying to play fast. I was playing a lot faster (today) than I was practice one."
Junior college transfer Roosevelt Lawrence, another cornerback, had four tackles, a sack and two pass break-ups. Another Iowa Central transfer, defensive tackle Tim Butcher, had three tackles for loss.
"I think Butcher had a good spring and did some good things from where he started to where he ended up at," Farley said.