CEDAR FALLS — There was good, so-so and bad. There was also something Mark Farley referred to as two Paper Dolls fighting.
For the first time in 12 spring practices, Northern Iowa went with live tackling Saturday inside the UNI-Dome as the Panthers conducted a roughly 60-play scrimmage.
"Really pleased until that last quarter of practice," Farley said. "I was excited to see us move the ball down the field consistently, then I changed some things up and we lost momentum. That is where it became a paper doll fight.
"It wasn't what we needed at that point; it is where we needed guys to step up."
Overall, however, Farley said it was 60 plays worth of valuable film for he and his staff to evaluate, especially as they try to size up what they have with some of their younger players.
Wanting to get some newcomers as many reps as possible, Farley held out starting quarterback Eli Dunne, defensive end Rickey Neal and cornerback Xavior Williams.
"There was no need for guys who have played 17, 18 games for us to play," Farley said. "In this first look, I wanted to give as many reps to the ones we need to find out about."
Two-year backup quarterback Colton Howell unofficially went 7 of 17 for 83 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman wide receiver Terrell Carey, who got significant reps with the No. 1 group with injuries keeping starters Jaylin James and Isaiah Weston out.
The Carey touchdown was the only offensive score of the scrimmage.
Redshirt freshman Jacob Keller was four of seven for 31 yards with an interception, and he was part of two fumbles, the first a miscommunication between he and running back Jon Nzombo, the second when he was stripped by Elerson Smith, resulting in a recovery by Jared Brinkman.
Veteran Trevor Allen was the leading rusher with seven carries for 31 yards, while Tyler Hoosman carried it six times for 26.
"When I go back and watch the tape, I will see we did some really good things offensively early," Farley said.
After watching the ball being moved consistently early against them and looking a step late on a lot of tackles, the defense began to assert itself from the mid-point on as it forced three fumbles, two it recovered, and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Keller.
Smith, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore from Minneapolis, had a big game at defensive end with the strip sack, and he also recovered a fumble, returning it roughly 50 yards before whistles blew keeping him from scoring.
"Like the defense, I think I started off a little slow and started to pick it up toward the end," said Smith. "I still need to get bigger, need to be in better shape, but I thought our defense really had more energy toward the end."
Among the groups Farley was watching most intently was the defensive backfield where he gave extensive playing time to corners Isaiah Nimmers, Austin Evans and Roosevelt Lawrence, as well as safeties Suni Lane, Korby Sander and converted running back Christian Jegen.
"If there were 50-60 snaps today, those guys each got 40-45, 50 snaps that I can evaluate," Farley said. "Christian ... what I saw from my end was he missed some things early and later on he was looking athletic out there. He probably needs four or five more of these live-type scrimmages to help him understand the angles, but it appeared to me he made adjustments as the scrimmage went on to help him make plays."
Farley said the team will practice in just shells on Monday, before ramping it back up Wednesday and then closing spring drills Friday with a Spring Game kicking off at 6 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome, which is open to the public.