Will Daniels thrived in jump events in high school for the track and field team at Geneseo, but he couldn’t resist the challenge of doing even more at the collegiate level.
“I was always a multi-sport guy in high school and in some ways, being a multi-event specialist in college is the same,’’ Daniels said. “You have to be a well-rounded athlete to make it work and I felt it was something I could do.’’
Jim Fuller thought so, too, envisioning the potential he saw in Daniels as like other multi-event specialists he coaches as the associate head coach of the track and field team at Central College.
Fuller recruited Daniels on that vision and Daniels did more than buy into the idea, the sophomore won a national championship in the pentathlon at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month.
Teammate Ryan Kruse, a senior from St. Clair, Minnesota, finished third as well, and the 1-3 finish was the best effort by Central in the pentathlon on a national scale since Clinton native Kurtis Brondyke and Ethan Miller finished 1-2 at the NCAA indoor championships in 2011.
“Central has a great reputation for developing athletes to compete in the pentathlon and decathlon and to win it all, it was pretty cool,’’ Daniels said. “And, to be on the awards stand with a teammate, that was even better.’’
The pair pushed each other throughout the season, something Daniels said benefitted both athletes.
“The indoor season in the pentathlon probably plays more to my strengths while the outdoor season and the additional throws in the decathlon, Ryan probably has the edge there,’’ Daniels said. “In a lot of events, we go back and forth, trading (personal bests) from one week to the next. We’re making each other better.’’
Daniels’ score of 5,287 points at the national meet in Birmingham, Alabama, was the fifth-best effort in NCAA Division III history and the result of a lot of hard work and development.
Arriving at the college level, Daniels expected to compete well in the jumps.
He finished 10th in the high jump at the NCAA Division III outdoor finals last spring as a freshman and has experienced growth, and a few growing pains along the way, in many of the events that were new to him a year ago.
“The pole vault, particularly indoors, has been frustrating at times and outdoors in the decathlon the throws are all new to me,’’ Daniels said. “But with every frustration have been some rewarding moments as I’ve reached a new distance or broken through with a faster time. Those challenges and ultimately the rewards, they make it all worthwhile.”
Daniels set the stage for winning the national championship during the first day of competition.
“I definitely came in with fresh legs and it made all the difference,’’ Daniels said.
He won the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.97 seconds, the second-best time ever for a Central athlete and ended the opening day with a high jump of 6 feet, 11 inches, the best in the field and a quarter-of-an-inch increase over his previous best indoor effort for the Dutch.
Daniels added an effort of 38-9 in the shot put, his best effort in the heptathlon this season, and a long jump of 21-6.25.
“I was where I wanted to be after day one, and I knew what I had to do to finish it off,’’ Daniels said. “I was in a good position at that point.’’
On the second day, he ran a career-best of 8.52 seconds in the 60 hurdles and cleared 12-9.5 in the pole vault, holding a 21-point advantage over Ohio Wesleyan’s Nate Newman going into the final event, the 1,000-meter run.
Daniels secured the championship by hanging with Newman in the event, finishing five-hundredths of one second behind Newman in the 1,000, crossing the finish line in 2 minutes, 52.74 seconds.
“The feeling of being on top of that awards stand, I’ve been so blessed to have been around good coaches and good teammates going back to my time at Geneseo,’’ Daniels said.
“Here I am, in the middle of my sophomore year and I’ve experienced some amazing things. But, I’m still hungry. There’s more out there and I’m anxious to continue working to see what I can do.’’
Daniels is back at work this week, preparing for the start of the outdoor season at Central.
“I’m excited to see where this all can lead,’’ he said. “I see it as just the beginning.’’