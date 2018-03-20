New Western Illinois football coach Jared Elliott has announced realigned assignments and new hires for the Leathernecks staff.
Ty Howle has been named as assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator and will continue to work with the team's offensive line.
He is part of an offensive staff that will include David Rocco as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and JP Boudreaux as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.
Tyler Stockton will work as the Leathernecks' defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach while Deion Melvin will coordinate the defensive run game as well as coach inside linebackers.
Joining the staff will be defensive backs coach Josh Zidenberg, defensive line coach John Haneline, wide receivers coach Mike Brown and video operations and player personnel director graduate assistant Radmen Niven.
"I love the guys on this staff. The first and most important thing to me is the quality and character of these coaches,'' said Elliott, who was promoted to head coach in January after Charlie Fisher left for an assistant's job at Arizona State. "They are tremendous teachers of the game and have a passion for making an impact on the lives of young men. They bring energy and a positive outlook to our program daily.''
Zidenberg joins the Western Illinois program after working as the running backs coach last season at Lafayette College, where his role included developing scouting reports and game plans for the Leopards' run game.
A letterwinner at Virginia from 2004-09, he previously worked as a safeties and co-special teams coordinator at the Virginia Military Institute from 2015-17 and spent time as a graduate assistant at Connecticut where he worked with linebackers.
Haneline spent the past two seasons as a defensive quality control assistant at Mississippi State, working with the defensive line, completing all opponent defensive breakdown and coordinating the scout team offense.
A four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Bowling Green from 2004-09, Haneline's resume includes stops at the Colorado School of Mines, Toledo and Ohio Northern.
Brown, a 2011 graduate of Liberty where he played quarterback and wide receiver, spent three seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville and a fourth with Carolina as a wide receiver and punt returner.
His first coaching stop was at Michigan in 2016 as an offensive analyst and running backs assistant on Jim Harbaugh's staff. He worked last season at Delaware, coaching running backs.
All will be on the job when the Leathernecks begin spring practices next week.