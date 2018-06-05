Tanasha Atwater arrived at the University of Dubuque looking forward to a collegiate volleyball career.
The Davenport Central product left this spring as a seven-time all-American in women’s track and field, ignoring a health issue to earn all-American honors in both the shot put and hammer throw at the recent NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
“It really hasn’t hit me yet that it’s over, but it’s been an amazing experience,’’ Atwater said, who switched sports during her freshman year of college. “In junior high and high school, track was something I really didn’t think about competing in when I got to college. Things just kept getting better year by year.’’
Atwater completed her career with the Spartans as one of the most decorated women’s track and field athletes in the program’s history.
She won an NCAA Division III national championship in the shot put in 2017, earned all-American recognition seven times, was a two-time Central Region athlete of the year, a three-time Iowa Conference Field Most Valuable Performer and an eight-time all-Central Region selection by the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
“I fell in love with the sport in college and just enjoyed being around my teammates and coaches every day,’’ Atwater said. “It made it all worthwhile.’’
Atwater demonstrated her commitment to the team during the recently completed season.
She underwent surgery last August to repair a damaged joint in her ankle, an injury that will require an additional surgery this August to completely fix.
“I found a way to compete this season,’’ Atwater said. “I missed a day or two of practice along the way, and there were a few days when I was limited, but I wanted to do what I could for my team. I played it by ear and I was able to still have a good senior year.’’
She suspects the injury impacted her ability to successfully defend the national championship she won in the shot put as a junior with a throw of 49 feet, 6.25 inches.
“It was an honor to win it once, such a special thing that I will remember all of my life,’’ Atwater said. “I gave it everything I had this season. I wanted to be out there one more time, earn a spot on that podium again and I was able to get that done. I’m proud of that.’’
Atwater accomplished that twice, finishing third in the shot put with a throw of 47-7 to earn outdoor all-American honors in the event for the third time in her career.
The following day in her final collegiate event, she took sixth in the hammer throw with a throw of 178-10 to help Dubuque earn its second-best finish ever as a team at the NCAA Championships.
“It meant a lot to me to have a chance to be out there with my team. I feel if I hadn’t been injured, I could have been stronger and my technique would have been a little better,’’ Atwater said.
“But, I worked with what I had and I’m glad I had the chance to be out there and do the best that I could. It was a good, competitive meet and I feel like I gave it everything I had.’’
Atwater graduated from Dubuque last month with an undergraduate degree in human health science and she plans to begin graduate-level classes in that health science within the next year after undergoing surgery in August.
“I’ll go through another rehab period after surgery. It’s going to be different next year, not having track to look forward to, and I may find some way to still compete. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve been doing, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life,’’ Atwater said.
She’s anxious to see where it leads, just as she was when she arrived at Dubuque ready to take the volleyball court.
“You never know what is going to happen," Atwater said. "I got to college and found out that volleyball wasn’t really what I wanted to do, but I discovered that I could do things in track that I never imagined.
"I was able to accomplish things at Dubuque I never would have expected when I went there and that’s something I’ll always remember.’’