The Chicago Bears have a legacy of great middle linebackers.
They have had four men who played the position make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. First, there was Bill George, followed by Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher.
George actually invented the position. Prior to the 1950s, most teams packed seven players along the line of scrimmage on defense, but in a 1954 game with Philadelphia, he began dropping back to better read the offense and get into the path of short passes over the middle. It was the birth of the 4-3 defense and a new position.
The Bears now play a 3-4 so they no longer have an actual middle linebacker and the players they’ve had manning those two inside linebacker positions in recent seasons have been anything but Hall of Fame quality.
It’s time to change that. When the NFL draft gets under way Thursday, they have an opportunity to select a linebacker who may be able to patrol the middle of the field with the ferocity of Butkus, the intensity of Singletary or the speed of Urlacher. Perhaps all of the above.
And there should be at least one, probably two, players available with the No. 8 overall pick who can do that.
Usually when we get a few days out from the NFL draft, the upper part of the first round begins to come into sharper focus. We begin to get a pretty good idea of who is going when and to whom.
Not this year. It’s still a mysterious mess. Various draft projections for the Bears have them selecting Notre Dame guard Quentin Nelson, Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith or Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
Nelson, considered one of the most devastating interior run blockers to come through the draft in years, would fill a big need for the Bears. He’s probably their No. 1 target, but many experts think the Indianapolis Colts will snap him up with the sixth pick.
McGlinchey would fill a similar need but taking him as high as No. 8 is a reach. One mock draft has him going No. 27 to New Orleans and being traded to the Bears in exchange for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield after Chicago takes him at No. 8.
A premium linebacker isn’t necessarily the Bears’ most pressing need. Danny Trevathan is a solid inside linebacker when he’s healthy, which isn’t that often. Nick Kwiatkowski has been OK as a fill-in at the position. Christian Jones, an extremely valuable special teams player who also can play outside linebacker, started nine games inside last season. They have players who can do a decent job.
But if the goal is the take a step up and become a playoff team or more, the Bears need to be more than just decent in the middle layer of their defense. They need Edmunds or Smith.
Edmunds, the son of former NFL tight end Ferrell Edmunds, might have the biggest upside of any player in the entire draft. He is 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and is only 19 years old.
That’s not a misprint. He’s 19. Players get chosen in the NBA, NHL and MLB drafts at that age but it’s a rarity for a player that young, with that much development potential, to be available to an NFL team.
Edmunds could end up being a superstar inside linebacker in the NFL but some teams also view him as a possible edge rusher. Either way, his potential is huge.
Smith is smaller — 6-1, 236 — but has comparable athleticism and was the best linebacker in college football last fall. He’s more of a sure thing. He’s already a polished gem coming out of college.
With his size, he’s a little more of a Singletary type while Edmunds is more in the Urlacher mold.
Either one would look good in a Bears uniform. Either one could perpetuate the legacy.