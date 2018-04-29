When you hear people speaking about brain injuries in sports and all the things that are being done to assess and treat them, it’s not difficult to feel a little concussed yourself.
There are all these complex medical terms and acronyms: RTP, RTL, REAP.
After awhile, your eyes glaze over, you get a bit of a headache and your mind sort of starts to wander.
So, let’s see if we can clearly and painlessly summarize the new concussion legislation that was signed by Iowa governor Kim Reynolds late last week.
HF 2442, which has been nearly five years in the making, ensures that student-athletes who suffer concussion-like symptoms get proper follow-up treatment, that their non-sports activities are monitored and that they get the written approval of a doctor before returning to the playing field.
There also are provisions that limit the liability of school districts that follow the proper protocol.
I know that still sounds a little vague and complex.
Suffice it to say that this is a good thing, a really good thing. It’s a major step in the right direction for a state that may have been lagging behind others in its standards for addressing sports-related brain injuries.
This has become a huge topic of conversation in the medical community. Dr. Jose Armendariz, a sports medicine specialist for Genesis Health System, said concussions dominated the conversation at this weekend’s American Medical Society of Sports Medicine meetings in Florida.
“The biggest challenge is the variability in management and misinformation surrounding this injury,’’ he said.
This new bill is a step toward addressing both those challenges, according to Jason Viel, the head athletic trainer at Pleasant Valley High School. Viel, as the president-elect of the Iowa Athletic Trainers Society, is among those who has spent several years pushing, prodding and persuading to get this legislation approved.
One of the biggest things in the bill is an emphasis on RTL (return to learn) in addition to RTP (return to play).
There really is a difference. Athletes who may have been deemed OK to go back out on the football field or basketball court following a concussion still may experience lapses of concentration, reading difficulties, sensitivity to light or other things that make it difficult to cope in the classroom.
As part of that, the bill endorses a concussion management system called REAP — Reduce/Remove, Educate, Accommodate, Pace.
“For the first time this puts an emphasis on return to learn and not just return to sport,’’ said Connie Tauke, the manager of rehab services for Genesis.
In the past, parents of concussed athletes had to sign an awareness sheet regarding concussions and their symptoms.
“But pretty much after that, there was no real follow-up,’’ Viel said. “Now, if you’re removed from play because of a concussion, you need to follow proper protocol and do something to get back. The big problem with it there was nothing for how does that kid do when they’re having difficulties in school, how do they get help with that? There was nothing in the previous bill about return to learn.’’
Now every school district in Iowa will be required to have written protocols for both RTP and RTL.
Viel said part of the problem is that many Iowa districts do not have athletic trainers. Almost every large high school does but many smaller schools do not. There are isolated rural pockets where it’s difficult to find a medical professional of any kind.
That can lead to liability issues for the schools, but HF 2442 reduces that if the schools follow RTP and RTL protocols.
Obviously, the availability of quality care is less of an issue in places such as the Quad-Cities. All of the large local high schools have trainers and many of the smaller ones contract to at least have a trainer in attendance at sports events.
Rock Valley Physical Therapy, where Viel works as the director of athletic training services, has pioneered the use of baseline testing for athletes. And Genesis also is doing things above and beyond what is required in terms of testing and treatment of concussions.
“But with this bill, we needed to make sure that everybody in the state was covered,’’ Viel added.
Viel and others would like to see more and better legislation someday. He said Illinois still has stiffer, better laws regarding concussions. It requires each school district to promptly report head injuries and to have a concussion committee that addresses each case.
Iowa doesn’t have that yet, but HF 2442 clearly is a positive step.
“There were some more things we would have liked to get into this bill, but we feel we’ve helped further the safety for high school students in Iowa,’’ Viel said. “This is going to help a lot.’’