It took a bunch of basketball players to get Travis Thomas back involved with boxing.
That and his house burning down.
But somehow, some way, the 34-year-old Davenport resident has rekindled — pardon the pun — the fire to resume carving out a career as a professional boxer.
“I’m back and I’m fully engulfed in it so we’re going to see where it goes from here,’’ Thomas said after improving his record to 7-0 with a first-round technical knockout of Anthony Crowder on May 19 at the Davenport RiverCenter.
“If you love something, it’ll come back,’’ he said. “This is my first love. This is my girlfriend — boxing — and it came back. I only took time off to coach my basketball team.’’
Thomas, a quick and elusive super lightweight, won his first five pro bouts from November 2012 through May 2014, all in Davenport.
But then he went nearly four years without setting foot in the ring.
He set aside boxing and started a non-profit AAU basketball program.
“I basically did it to keep the kids out of trouble,’’ Thomas said.
He never envisioned that the kids would have as profound an impact on him as he did on them.
It really began on December 5, 2015.
Members of his 15-and-under squad were sleeping overnight at his house on 17th Street so that they could get an early start on traveling to an AAU tournament the next day.
Thomas already was asleep in a downstairs bedroom when a television upstairs malfunctioned and caught fire in the early morning hours.
Some of his players noticed the fire immediately and sprang into action.
“They came downstairs and were trying to wake me up but I was dead asleep,’’ Thomas said. “I had a newborn baby that was about a month old. They wrapped the baby up in a blanket and took her outside, woke everyone else up and then finally got me up and said ‘Coach, go outside, go outside.’
“By the time I woke up, the whole upstairs was gone. We lost everything. It was a total loss. We were basically in our underwear outside.’’
He and his family spent a week in a hotel before finding a new place to live. Several local churches donated items.
“We didn’t make it to the tournament but that’s fine,’’ Thomas said with a smile.
“We’re all living. It was a lesson learned. Life is more important than material things.’’
Thomas was so grateful to those who helped him that he renamed his basketball team to commemorate the incident. It became the Quad-City Flames.
His gratitude didn’t stop there. One of the players who coaxed him out of the house and saved his life, Emarion Ellis, had an uncertain home life. Thomas has taken him in and become his legal guardian.
The influence of the basketball players on his life didn’t end there. The kids had heard about Thomas' boxing prowess and seen his trophies, belts and news clippings. They started urging him to get back in the ring.
“It was like ‘Coach you’ve got to go back. We want to come and see you fight,’’’ he said.
Thomas began his comeback in February with a unanimous decision over Jeff Farmer of Des Moines at the RiverCenter.
“I was a little rusty,’’ he said. “I was more nervous to see if I still had it.’’
He was much more comfortable for the May 19 fight, which lasted fewer than 2½ minutes. Three of his 15-under players, including his son Travis Jr., were there to watch along with a few of his younger players.
“It’s good that they get to see me,'' Thomas said. "They see that if you’re passionate about something and put your effort into it, you can make what you want out of it.’’
He hasn’t given up the basketball program. The Flames now have teams in three age groups: 17-under, 15-under and 12-under.
Thomas, who never played much basketball as a youngster, works as a diversion coach at Smart Intermediate School and this past year coached Smart’s seventh-grade girls and eighth-grade boys teams. The boys ended up winning the city championship.
“So I work with kids all day every day,’’ he said. “I like giving back to the community in any way I can ...
“I have a joy going to work every day. I don’t go for the money. I go for the smile on the kids’ faces. That’s my goal.’’