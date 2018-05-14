Like a lot of kids growing up in the less affluent neighborhoods of Davenport, Shawn West had demons.
He was constantly getting into fights. He found it hard to deal with contentious situations in legal ways. He was on a first-name basis with people in the juvenile court system.
Like some of those other kids, including his friend Stephen Edwards, West has managed to put a leash on the demons, taking refuge in combative sports as a way to channel his natural aggression into competitive situations and turn his life in a positive direction.
The 28-year-old father of two has done that with Jiu Jitsu, kick-boxing and mixed martial arts.
And Saturday night he will try one more sport when he steps into the ring to make his pro boxing debut against veteran welterweight Carlos Cabrera at the Davenport RiverCenter. He’s part of the undercard of a show in which Edwards faces Andre Espeut in the main event.
“I grew up fighting, grew up getting into trouble, not knowing that there was a better path for me,’’ West readily admitted. “My mom and my probation officer, who cared about me deeply, made sure I got back on the right one.’’
That path, however, meant leaving the Quad-Cities for a time. At the age of 15, West had been involved in so many scrapes in the neighborhood around 12th Street that he was sent to a juvenile home in Cedar Rapids.
That was the start of his turnaround.
“It changed my life,’’ he said. “I figured it out. Well … I guess I haven’t really figured it out. I’m still figuring it out, but I stay out of trouble now. I’ve got goals. I graduated from high school.’’
At Linn-Mar High School, West became a prominent member of the football and track teams. He ran on a 1,600 relay that placed in both the state track meet and Drake Relays in 2007.
He went on from there to play a little bit of football at Ellsworth Community College.
When he came back to the Quad-Cities, he still had the itch to compete so he got involved with martial arts and MMA, turning pro in 2010. It was a year-and-a-half before he won his first match, but he has compiled a 15-9-1 record and emerged as one of the top bantamweights in the Midwest.
Along the way, he earned the nickname “The Exception’’ because, unlike some of his peers, he doesn’t like taking a lot of time off after fights. He’s always eager to get right back into the next match.
He also is undefeated as a kick-boxer and admits that his biggest asset in MMA is his punching power much more so than his wrestling abilities.
From that standpoint, boxing seems like a good fit.
“I just love competing,’’ West said. “Mixed martial arts has taken a toll on my body with all the grappling and what-not … But I’m not just doing this for fun. I’m doing this for the same reason I do everything, to be the best at it.’’
West also loves working out. On a normal day, he does two morning workouts, often going to Brady Street Stadium to run steps, jog around the track and shadow box. He works with clients at Big Five Performance Training on 53rd Street in Davenport in the afternoon, then goes to the boxing gym in the evening.
He also finds time to work with kids in the diversion program at the Bicentennial Building, trying to give back, helping the same probation officer, Sheri Flack, who played a major role in rescuing him from the mean streets.
“This is my outlet. This is my story,’’ West said. “I tell them that you can change things, man.
“They consider me a success story,’’ he added, “but I tell them I’m still trying.’’