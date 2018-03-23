Before the game, Doug Bland admitted to being a bit worried.
The pre-sales of tickets for the Quad-City Steamwheelers’ Champions Indoor Football home opener Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center had been pretty good, even better than for the team’s Feb. 25 preseason game. That game had a decent walk-up crowd, too, drawing an estimated throng of between 5,000 and 6,000.
But the weather forecast Friday was ominous. Depending on which TV weather-guesser you listened to, the Quad-Cities was going to be struck by anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow at some point during the evening. Fans attending the contest could expect to come out to their vehicle and find it blanketed in white, if they could find it at all.
"Hopefully, people won’t be scared off by that," the Steamwheelers owner said.
They weren’t.
Neither slow nor sleet nor dark of parking lot was going to keep Steamwheelers fans away.
A crowd of 5,852 that looked and sounded like 7,000 turned out to watch the newest incarnation of the franchise lose a 44-42 heart-breaker to the Bismarck Bucks.
It didn’t quite match the 9,201 that the original Steamwheelers drew for their debut game back in April 2000. Then again, it wasn’t forecast to snow that night.
All in all, it was an impressive step in the right direction in the quest to revive interest in indoor football in the area.
"Absolutely amazing," Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross said following the game. "You can’t describe the kind of support we’re getting. You can see it. Everyone can see it. It’s a beautiful thing to bring football back to the Quad-City area. The support is there. The great thing about it is I think they see it, too."
One other thing that is apparent is that Ross has assembled a pretty good batch of talent.
It’s young and inexperienced right now, however.
As a result, all those fans got to see something they almost never saw in the early days of the old Wheelers: A defeat.
Quarterback E.J. Hilliard was sacked for a safety, and the Wheelers twice fumbled the ball away at crucial times in the second half. They missed two extra points and a chip shot field goal.
And while they didn’t pile up as many penalties as in a CIF-opening loss at Sioux City last week, there were two really painful infractions late in the game. An illegal procedure call inside the 1-yard line preceded the missed field goal with five minutes remaining, and a holding call wiped out a kickoff return for a touchdown shortly thereafter.
"The biggest thing is just cleaning up all the mistakes," Hilliard said. "We give up a safety and we lose by two points. Then we have the two fumbles. We can play with anybody in this league. We just need to take the small steps to get rid of the mistakes."
The Q-C defense was very good. It held Bismarck to just a single touchdown in the second half, something that just doesn’t happen much in indoor football.
"We failed to keep up with the defense," said wide receiver Keyvan Rudd, a former Davenport Central star. "The defense had our backs all night. We just need to do a better job."
Ross was surprised by the fumbles, both of which were awarded to the visiting Bucks following video reviews (something else they didn’t have back in arenafootball2). He said in all the practices this team has had leading up to the season, he’s almost never seen the ball on the ground.
"We had a chance to win this game," Ross said. "This is a great team. I think the league is on notice."
You could tell the Steamwheelers appreciated the fan support they received and felt they let the crowd down.
"Sorry we couldn’t win for you guys tonight," 400-pound right tackle Maurice Harris told some kids as he signed autographs on the field following the game. "We just couldn’t pull it out."
"It’s a definite plus," Hilliard said of the enthusiastic crowd. "Knowing the fan support is there really helps. The season isn’t over. We’re just getting started. Once we click, it’s going to be ballgame."
By the way, it never snowed during the game. The pavement was clean and dry as the fans exited.
Ross said he just hopes the fans are patient as they wait for this gifted group to smooth off the rough edges.
“We’ve got to win, though,’’ he said. “We’ve got to keep them coming.’’