Sometimes we, as sportswriters, like to sit around and speculate about things that would make our jobs more interesting or easier.
We’ll say things like: Wouldn’t it be great if Geneseo became part of the Western Big Six? It would create all sorts of fresh, new rivalries, dredge up some old ones and make it much easier to cover the Maple Leafs from a travel standpoint.
Of course, these things almost never happen.
This time it did.
The Geneseo school board voted Wednesday to have its athletic teams become part of a venerable, old conference that had remained unchanged since 1969. The board deliberated for less than 10 minutes before unanimously approving it, which means it thought this was as good an idea as we’ve always thought it was.
This is going to be great. On a lot of levels.
For the past few years, Geneseo has been looking to solidify its conference affiliation after many years as part of the old North Central Illinois Conference Reagan Division.
It most recently has been aligned in the Northern Illinois Big 12 with schools that weren’t very close geographically. It was 50 miles from its closest rival, Sterling, 61 miles from LaSalle-Peru, 74 from Ottawa, 84 from Rochelle and 100 miles or more from all the teams in the league’s East Division.
It still is going to be with Sterling, which also has agreed to join the Western Big Six, but now instead of having all those long bus rides to the east, it’s going to have a bunch of shorter trips to the west.
Moline, United Township, Rock Island and Alleman all are less than a half hour away from Geneseo. It’s only 47 miles to Galesburg, although like the rest of the conference, the Maple Leafs still occasionally will have to make a 161-mile trek down to Quincy.
This benefits the current Big Six teams in a big way, too. As part of a six-team conference, they always had four non-conference football games on the schedule and generally had to go to the Chicago area or other distant places to find opponents. Rock Island had to play a team in Wisconsin one year. Now, starting in 2019, they each will have only two non-conference dates to fill.
The big question, of course, is: How competitive will Geneseo and Sterling be on the playing field?
They have smaller enrollments than any of the existing Big Six schools other than Alleman. Moline, Quincy, UT and Rocky all have more than twice as many students as Geneseo, which is listed as having an enrollment of 812. Sterling has 998 students.
I have a feeling both will measure up just fine. Both schools have very strong athletic programs in nearly every sport.
Both Geneseo and Sterling are perennial playoff teams in football. Amazingly, the Maple Leafs have not experienced a losing season since 1962.
Both placed among the top 11 in the Class 3A boys state track meet last spring and among the top 23 in girls track.
Geneseo has had 12 state place-winners in wrestling in Class 2A over the past five years. The current Big Six schools have combined for two in 3A over that same time period.
Sterling is 248-53 in volleyball over the past eight years and has won six Class 3A regional titles in that span.
Geneseo wins 25-plus games in both baseball and softball nearly every year. It is 115-31 in baseball over the past four years. It also was ninth in Class 1A in girls golf last year.
Its basketball teams may find themselves facing a big challenge, but in most sports the Maple Leafs and Warriors are going to more than hold their own. They’re certainly not going to be overmatched.
The only problem seems to be what they will call this new conglomeration. They could do what the Big Ten has done and go on calling it the Western Big Six, just as they have for the past 49 years. Hopefully, though, they’ll come up with something more mathematically correct.
No matter what they call it, it’s going to be a great development for all involved.
Just like we always knew it would be.