As a Chicago Cubs fan, you’re always worried about something.
It comes with the territory. When your team goes 108 years without winning a championship, you’re always looking over your shoulder to spot the next disaster. Even after your team wins one crummy little title, you don’t stop fretting.
With the season just a few days away, it appears the Cubs are in good shape to make a run at another championship.
But there’s always one more thing to worry about. Or maybe five.
Here are the most glaring questions as the Cubs prepare for an extra-early season opener Thursday at Miami:
Is Brandon Morrow the answer as the closer?
Morrow had a very good season as the Dodgers’ set-up man last season, recording a 2.08 earned-run average and not allowing a single home run while working 43.2 innings in 45 games.
But he’s never been the regular closer for any team and it’s a job that requires a special mindset. Morrow, who was picked ahead of Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Tim Lincecum in the 2006 draft, also has had off-and-on shoulder problems and has pitched only 126 innings over the past four years. He looks to have the stuff to do the job, but how durable is he going to be?
This could end up being another year where the Cubs go shopping for a better closer in mid-season, as they did with Aroldys Chapman in 2016.
Is Kyle Schwarber ready to finally become a star quality everyday player?
Schwarber has slimmed down immensely this spring, almost to the point of being unrecognizable, in hopes of finally playing a full season at the major league level.
The weight loss figures to make him a better defensive left-fielder. But will it help him make better contact following a season in which he struck out in 150 of his 422 at-bats? Schwarber did club 30 home runs last season but he hit only .211.
He’s had a very good spring and this renewed commitment to physical fitness is a good sign. Maybe he’s finally going to completely fulfill his promise.
Who is going to bat leadoff?
This question is a rerun from last season, when manager Joe Maddon tried very hard to make Schwarber the No. 1 hitter in his lineup. Ultimately, Maddon tried just about everyone on the roster in the leadoff spot, including Anthony Rizzo.
Schwarber may get another shot this season along with Albert Almora Jr., if he ends up being the every-day center-fielder. But if versatile Ian Happ becomes an every-day player, he’s probably the best leadoff candidate of all.
Can Jason Heyward improve offensively with the help of a new hitting coach?
Heyward improved to .259 with 11 home runs last season after checking in at just .230 in the Cubs’ 2016 championship season, but they’re paying this guy $23 million a year.
At what point do you finally run out of patience waiting for him to regain his form of old and relegate him to being the most expensive late-inning defensive replacement in baseball history?
Heyward reportedly has developed a great rapport with new hitting coach Chili Davis, but he has batted only .186 in spring training with a slugging percentage of .326.
Is this retooled starting rotation going to be as good as what the Cubs have had the past two seasons?
You pretty much know what you’re going to get from returnees Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana. The variables are the two free agent acquisitions — Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood.
Darvish has great stuff but durability may be a question with him. Chatwood has a 4.31 ERA in six major league seasons but most of that time was spent in Colorado, where pitching numbers tend to be skewed in an ugly direction.
Both of them have had very good springs. Darvish is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Chatwood is 4-0 with a 2.91 ERA.
In fact, all five starters have ERAs below 3.00 in spring ball and Hendricks has been especially sharp. He didn't issue a single walk all spring until Sunday.
So maybe there really isn’t all that much to worry about.
Yet. Don’t worry, we’ll find something.