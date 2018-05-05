Former Rock Island basketball star Don Nelson always has been one of those people who didn’t really care what people thought of him.
Do anything. Say anything. Even in his playing days with the Boston Celtics and certainly in his run to becoming the winningest coach in NBA history, Nelson was a freewheeling, shoot-from-the-hip, anything-goes sort of guy.
He hasn’t changed in retirement.
It wasn’t really that surprising to some of us that Nellie unabashedly revealed in a recent Q&A with the New York Times that he spends his days at his Maui home hanging out, playing shuffleboard, hosting high-stakes poker games and smoking his own home-grown marijuana.
That’s right. Not only has the 77-year-old Hall of Famer become a pothead — he said he is medically certified to be one — but he grows the weed himself.
"Great stuff," Nelson said in his lengthy interview with reporter Alex Williams. "It’s called Nellie Kush. It’s O.G. and Hindu Kush. Hindu Kush is really good. It comes from India, and the guy that brought it over mixed the two of them, so we’ve got Nellie Kush now."
Nelson said he does a lot of his pot-smoking during star-studded, marathon poker games with Willie Nelson, Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson.
He added that Willie Nelson (no relation) is the one who got him started on the stuff.
"It just became kind of natural," Nellie said. "Usually, you’re smoking with your friends, sitting around, telling stories, you smoke a bowl. It’s not that I smoke all the time. I usually just smoke at night during poker games. Like Willie told me, it; hard to be depressed when you’re smoking pot."
Nelson said it definitely has medicinal powers, helping to alleviate the aches and pains of a lengthy career.
"I don’t drink anymore because I like pot better," Nelson added. "It’s about the same as alcohol except you don’t have the aftereffect."
***
It has become fairly common for high school freshmen to receive scholarship offers from Division I universities. It happens a lot in sports such as basketball, baseball and softball.
It almost never happens in football, but we’re starting to hear more and more about it occurring now.
Dominic Bass, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound freshman defensive tackle at Chicago Phillips, already has firm offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia, Florida, Auburn and Toledo.
There are only four high school freshmen in Iowa who have any offers at all, according to Rivals.com and they're mostly from in-state programs.
Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle already has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska. Iowa and ISU have offered Clear Creek-Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers, and the Cyclones also have said they want West Marshall offensive tackle Luke Pinnick and Roland-Story tight end Zach Twedt.
***
Not only are some freshman football players already receiving scholarship offers, we’ve found eight in the high school class of 2021 that already have accepted offers, including three who committed to Brigham Young more than a year ago as eighth-graders. USC, Oregon and Miami (Florida) also have gotten verbal commitments from players in the 2021 class.
***
Major league baseball set a record with 27 weather-related postponements in the month of April, breaking the previous mark of 25 in 2007.
But it could have been worse. MLB matched the old record on April 18 and did not have a single rainout in the last six days of the month.
***
You have to wonder how many players have made it in the NFL without ever starting a single game during their high school football careers.
Michael Joseph has a shot at doing it.
Joseph signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears last week, and as a 6-foot-1, 187-pound cornerback from Dubuque University, he already has become a rarity by making it into an NFL camp from an NCAA Division III school.
But get this: He never started a game at Oswego High School in the distant western suburbs of Chicago. He arrived at Dubuque weighing 150 pounds and never even got into a game there until his sophomore year.
He eventually developed into one of the best D-III players in the nation and caught the attention of scouts when he attended Iowa State’s pro day and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds.