If the Quad-Cities isn’t going to have professional hockey at the TaxSlayer Center next winter — and that remains a very big if — some have suggested that maybe we could get some sort of minor league basketball franchise instead.
This is mostly coming from people who loved the Quad-City Thunder, which brought the area two championships as part of the old Continental Basketball Association from 1987-2001.
It’s really not a bad idea. The TaxSlayer should have some sort of regular sports tenant during the winter months. Big-time basketball might be a big hit.
The problem is there really isn’t a viable option.
The best one obviously is the NBA G League. That would be very exciting. It’s basically the equivalent of Triple- A baseball.
It’s very high level basketball with a lot of familiar names. Former Iowa players Jarrod Uthoff and Peter Jok are playing in the G league. So are ex-Iowa State players Monte Morris, Georges Niang and Naz Mitrou-Long and former UNI stars Wes Washpun and Jeremy Morgan.
It also seems like a very solid business model. It’s similar to minor league baseball in that the team is not responsible for procuring or paying the players. They are assigned to the team by the NBA affiliate.
At the present time, 21 of the 26 teams in the G League are owned by the parent NBA team.
Here is why it’s not likely to happen in the Quad-Cities, at least not right away. Every G League team is located in very close proximity to the NBA home city, which pretty limits us to being affiliated with the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks or Minnesota Timberwolves.
And all of those G league teams pretty firmly entrenched in their locations right now. The Bulls’ G league team (the Windy City Bulls) plays in a nice arena in suburban Hoffman Estates, the Bucks’ Wisconsin Herd plays in an almost new arena in Oshkosh and the T-Wolves’ affiliate is the Iowa Wolves, who play at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Getting one of those teams to move to Moline wouldn’t be easy.
There are other basketball leagues out there that would work from a geography standpoint, but most of them bill themselves as semi-pro and they’re fairly unstable. There’s the Independent Basketball Association, the Midwest Professional Basketball Association, the Midwest Basketball League, the Central Basketball Association and the North American Basketball League.
Several Illinois cities — Peoria, Rockford, Kankakee, Bloomington, Champaign, Danville and Carbondale — have had teams in those leagues, as does Waterloo, Iowa.
But almost all of them play their home games in high school gyms or local recreation facilities. It’s not the sort of thing that’s going to work in a 9,000-seat arena.
***
There were a lot of history-making home runs in the first few days of the major league baseball season.
The Cubs’ Ian Happ became only the second player ever to hit the first pitch of the entire MLB season out of the park. The Astros’ George Springer became the first player to hit a leadoff home run on opening day two years in a row.
But the most impressive feat was turned in by the Giants’ Joe Panik. He became the first to hit solo home runs in 1-0 victories in each of the first two games of the season. Here’s the most amazing thing: Panik, who never has hit more than 10 homers in a season, hit his two round-trippers against arguably the best starting pitcher (Clayton Kershaw) and best relief pitcher (Kenley Jansen) is all of baseball.
***
Some of us recall that when Moline’s Jamaree Atwater suffered a compound fracture of his left leg in a Dec. 2, 2011, game, many thought he’d never play basketball again. It was a gruesome injury. Atwater looked down to see bones protruding through the skin of the leg.
It took some time, but he got back on the court and got back to being pretty good.
Atwater averaged 17.6 points per game for the University of Dubuque this season and recently was named second team All-Iowa Conference for the second year in a row.