It’s a good thing the Iowa High School Athletic Association "opened the borders" for the state’s high school football teams, huh?
Too bad it didn’t open them up a little wider.
The IHSAA announced in January that it would begin allowing schools in border areas to play opponents in other states. That created all sorts of excitement locally as the large schools in the Mississippi Athletic Conference envisioned intriguing new rivalries with the schools across the Mississippi River in the Western Big Six.
But when the IHSAA released its high school football schedules for 2018 and 2019 last week, it became apparent that was a virtually hollow promise. There will be exactly two intrastate games for Quad-City teams next fall.
Yep, two. Davenport West will play at United Township in the first game of the season. And that same night Davenport Assumption will travel across the river to play Rock Island Alleman.
And that’s it. For the whole season.
Moline, coached by former Pleasant Valley quarterback Mike Morrissey, cancelled contracts with a couple of other schools to open up slots in its non-conference schedule for Iowa opponents. It really wanted to play PV and perhaps Davenport Central.
The Iowa schools were equally eager to play the Maroons. Those games would have stirred up all sorts of interest locally and drawn great crowds.
Several other local schools were hoping to initiate new rivalries with opponents just across the creek.
The IHSAA wouldn’t allow it.
Instead of playing Moline, the association assigned PV to play Cedar Rapids Prairie. Nothing against Prairie, but that game isn’t going to excite anyone on either side.
There’s something really wrong when someone sitting in an office in Boone, Iowa, can tell a school 200 miles away who it can and cannot play in non-district games.
***
Last season Memphis basketball coach Tubby Smith had six of the top eight players on his team transfer to other schools. His top two players, Dedric and KJ Lawson, defected to Kansas. Other players departed for Ole Miss, UMass and Duquesne.
Smith still managed to lead the Tigers to 21 victories this season, but as the season wound down there were rumblings of more departures, more defections.
That prompted the former Kentucky, Minnesota and Texas Tech coach to go on a brief rant, citing the fact that more than 800 players transferred in Division I last year.
"Teach them how to quit," Smith said. "That’s what we’re doing. Things aren’t going well, let’s quit."
Smith got fired last week.
Sometimes it doesn’t pay to tell the truth, I guess.
***
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller felt compelled to come out with a statement Wednesday announcing that he is not a candidate for the head coaching job at the University of Pittsburgh.
Really? Someone was actually interested in hiring this guy?
You may recall that ESPN reported last fall that Miller paid freshman DeAndre Ayton to attend Arizona, and although Miller has denied the reports, there are great big question marks hovering over this guy. You really have to question the wisdom — and the scruples — of any school that would even consider hiring him right now.
***
I have a feeling University of Illinois basketball fans are beginning to view Bruce Weber the same way Iowa fans felt about Dr. Tom Davis.
Weber did a very good job as the Fighting Illini head coach — he got them into the national championship game in 2005 — but it wasn't quite good enough for the fans and the media, and he ultimately was ushered out the door.
Now everyone is scratching their heads and trying to remember why they wanted to get rid of the guy.
Weber has done a marvelous coaching job at Kansas State this season, guiding a ninth-seeded team into the final eight of the NCAA tournament with his best player sidelined by injury. The Wildcats took on Loyola on Saturday for a berth in the Final Four.