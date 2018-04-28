I’m not a regular viewer of Dancing With the Stars, but every now and then they do something on the ABC series to grab the attention of guys like me.
I may have to watch Monday just to see how well a 7-foot-2 septuagenarian can move his size 17s.
The popular series has featured athletes before, but its 26th season will include an all-athlete lineup, headlined by 71-year-old Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Jabbar has done a lot of stuff in his day. He’s written 14 books, acted in 29 films and TV series — who can forget him as co-pilot Roger Murdock in Airplane? — and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in addition to scoring 38,387 points and winning six NBA titles and six MVP awards.
But if he can manage to look halfway graceful dancing with a woman 20 inches shorter and 47 years younger than he is, it may his most amazing achievement yet.
Also included in this season are brash NFL cornerback Josh Norman and former major league outfielder Johnny Damon along with a slew of current or former Winter Olympic athletes, including controversial ex-figure skater Tonya Harding.
According to a website called SportsBettingDime.com, the favorites to win are two recent Olympic figure skaters. Mirai Nagasu is getting 7-to-2 odds to win it all, followed by Adam Rippon at 4-to-1.
Harding is a 5-to-2 favorite to be the first dancer eliminated. The viewing audience has a vote in this and she is eminently dislikable.
There even are some prop bets related to Harding’s appearance. The odds are 50-to-1 that anyone on the program mentions the incident in which Harding supporters physically assaulted rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. It’s 249-to-1 that any contestant is injured by one of the other contestants and 999-to-1 that Kerrigan appears in the live studio audience.
***
New Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is a gifted guy. In addition to overseeing a major athletic department, he also has branched out into standup comedy.
Speaking about his school’s football program last week, he said: "You’ve got Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh thinking, ‘We better put a little more into that Nebraska game coming up.’ And that's the way we want it. They're running a little bit scared right now."
He had to be joking, right? There is fresh hope in Lincoln with Scott Frost now coaching the Cornhuskers, but it’s doubtful Ohio State or Michigan or anyone else in the Big Ten is quaking in their cleats over the prospect of facing a defense that allowed 436.2 yards and 36.4 points per game last season.
Chances are, Akron — the Huskers’ season-opening opponent — isn’t even "a little bit scared."
***
Much was made of the fact that Cubs shortstop Javier Baez moved in and stood in front of Colorado baserunner D.J. LeMahieu to block his view of the catcher’s signals during a game last weekend.
LeMahieu visibly objected and the second base umpire even intervened to admonish Baez for the tactic.
So, what’s the big deal? It’s the sort of gamesmanship that always has been a part of baseball. If Baez though LeMahieu was attempting to relay signs to the hitter, he certainly was entitled to do something to counteract it.
Baez retreated to his normal shortstop position before the pitch was thrown anyway.
There is nothing in the rule book to legislate where infielders can position themselves, especially when it happens before the ball is even put into play.
If that was the case, all these shifts that major league teams now employ would be illegal, right? If a shortstop can’t stand in front of a baserunner, then he shouldn’t be able to move over to the opposite side of second base when a left-handed pull hitter comes to the plate.
***
The Drake men’s basketball program really is beginning to load up on Davenport Assumption connections.
First, new head coach Darian DeVries hired former Assumption athlete Matt Woodley as an assistant coach.
Then he brought in a graduate transfer point guard from UAB named Nick Norton, who is the son of long-time Assumption boys basketball coach Randy Norton. Randy is now the head women’s coach at UAB. Nick was born in the Quad-Cities and lived here until he was eight.
The Bulldogs have since signed 7-footer Liam Robbins to a letter of intent. Robbins graduated from Assumption in 2017 and spent last season at Sunrise Christian Academy, a prep school in Kansas.