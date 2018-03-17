Major league baseball’s new rule limiting teams to six mound visits during a game probably isn’t going to do much to speed up games.
It just gives everyone one more thing to keep track of. Baseball needs more statistics, right?
I can see I at the bottom of every box score: “HBP — Rizzo (by Wacha). WP — Yu, Edwards. PB — Contreras. MV — St. Louis 4, Chicago 5 …’’
But it at least creates the perception that MLB is trying to do something about the length of games. And who knows? It may do a little bit to remedy the real problem: The pace of games.
The length of games isn’t really the issue. I’ve seen some enthralling, fixating games that lasted four hours. I’ve also seen some 2½-hour games that called for an extra shot of caffeine just to get through them.
As long as the game is moving along with a minimum of needless chit-chat on the mound and batters pausing to adjust their gloves and protective armor after every pitch, it doesn’t really matter how long the games last.
However, if they really want to speed up games, how about this idea? Shorten the amount of time between innings. Require players to run out to their positions and be ready as soon as they come back from the commercial break. And while you’re at it, reduce the number of commercials. That’s probably the only way to really significantly shorten games.
***
Bettendorf’s Dylan Sortillo ended his four-year basketball career at Augustana College last week as the winningest player in Augie history. The Vikings went 105-22 in his four years in the program. Pretty amazing.
That prompted some of us to wonder which Quad-Cities athlete has been a part of the most victories at the college level.
It almost certainly has to be Rock Island’s Pete Mickeal. He helped Indian Hills Community College to back-to-back junior college national championships in 1996-97 and 1997-98 with a combined record of 76-1, then transferred to the University of Cincinnati, which was 27-6 in his junior year and 29-4 in his senior season.
If you know of someone who did better than 132-11, let us know.
***
The talk of the recent NFL Combine was Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who ran the fastest 40 time by a linebacker in 15 years (4.38) and also did very well in the bench press while wearing a prosthetic on the end of his left arm.
The 227-pound Griffin does not have a left hand. It was amputated when he was four because of something called amniotic band syndrome.
As a result, draft experts think he’s still only a fourth-round pick at best.
Sorry, but if someone that big can run that fast and has the courage and determination to overcome that sort of disability, I want him on my football team.
***
Were you among those who was aghast that Oklahoma received a berth in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament despite losing eight of its last 10 games and finishing 18-13? The Oklahoma women also made their NCAA tournament. They were 16-14.
Meanwhile, Southern Cal’s men’s team was 23-11 and its women were 20-11. Neither of them made their respective NCAA tournaments.
Do you get the feeling Oklahoma has some friends at the NCAA office?
***
Many prominent players were released by NFL teams last week as they tried to clear space under the salary cap.
Among those affected was Davenport native Austin Howard, who just signed a 3-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens last fall after being released under similar circumstances by the Oakland Raiders. The Ravens dropped him, too.
The 330-pound offensive tackle took it well, sending out a Tweet presumably directed at his wife, Larissa: “Hey Babe! U remember that house we just bought on the east coast, & all the moving trucks w all of our stuff we had to haul, and taking on the massive task of getting our kids adjusted to a new time zone all while pregnant!? Well don’t be mad BUT …’’
The tweet was accompanied by a series of hashtags, including #YouThe RealMVP #GodsPlan #Again #NoSeriouslyWeAreDoingThisAgain.
Howard is only 30 and shouldn’t have any trouble landing somewhere else. Some of us would love to see the Chicago Bears sign him to upgrade their line.