If you haven’t been keeping score at home, at least 10 Big Ten basketball players who have college eligibility remaining already have announced plans to enter their names in the NBA draft.
And the number is almost certain to increase before we reach the April 22 deadline for players to declare their intentions.
This is the way things are now in major college basketball. Any player can put his name into the draft pool but as long as they don’t hire an agent, they have the option of pulling out and coming back to their college team as long they do so before 11:59 p.m. eastern time on May 30.
The nine who already have entered the draft: Iowa’s Tyler Cook, Illinois’ Leron Black, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges and Nick Ward, Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop, Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Rutgers' Corey Sanders and Nebraska’s James Palmer and Isaac Copeland.
Of those, Bridges, Black, Bates-Diop and Sanders have hired agents. Since this is the third time Sanders has filed for early entry, he can't go back to college under the rules.
The other six all have kept their options open if they don’t like what they hear from the NBA scouts in the coming weeks and months.
When Happ revealed that he was filing draft papers after Wisconsin’s final game, the former Rockridge High School star all but conceded that he’d be back in Madison next winter. He said he doesn’t want to be anything less than a first-round pick.
“That’s not where I want to be,” he said. “If the combine (May 16-20 in Chicago) doesn’t change that, then I’d probably say that I would come back.”
There still are several Big Ten stars who have yet to reveal their plans, however.
Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson is widely projected to be a top-five selection in the draft, but he has not yet said he is turning pro. Other possibilities are Michigan’s Mo Wagner and Charles Mathews, Penn State’s Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens, and Indiana’s Juwan Morgan.
The Penn State duo just ended their season Thursday night in the NIT championship game and Wagner and Mathews are still playing this weekend in the Final Four, so it may be awhile before we learn the decision of those guys.
One other Big Ten player has ended his college career and hired an agent, but he has no prayer of being taken in the NBA draft. Nebraska's Jack McVeigh is likely to go back to his native Australia to play professionally.
***
I’m not a betting man but if I was, I would have jumped all over one of the prop bets for Saturday’s Final Four. According to BetDSI Sportsbook, the over-and-under on the number of times Sister Jean Delores-Schmidt would be shown during the telecast of Saturday’s Loyola-Michigan game was 1.5.
Maybe that’s a typo. Maybe it was supposed to be 15.
***
My fantasy baseball season is off to a rocky start. My starting catcher, Salvador Perez of the Royals, sprained the medical collateral ligament in his left knee.
He did it carrying a suitcase up some steps.
My question: Why is an eighth-year major league veteran and five-time All-Star who earns $14 million a season handling his own luggage?
***
Wide receiver Daurice Fountain opened a few eyes at Northern Iowa’s pro day last Sunday. He recorded a vertical jump of 42.5 inches and a standing long jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. Either of those numbers would have been the best of any wideout at the recent NFL Combine.
He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and likely bumped himself up a couple of rounds in the upcoming NFL draft.
***
Augustana basketball coach Grey Giovanine put out a pretty interesting — if somewhat self-serving — nugget on Twitter last week.
It was a list of the men’s basketball teams with the most NCAA tournament victories since 2015. It included a lot of the names you’d expect: Duke and Villanova had 12 each, Gonzaga 13, North Carolina 14.
No. 1 with 15? Augustana, which has either made or come close to making the Division III Final Four each of the past four years.