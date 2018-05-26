Eye Openers: Rubleys just keep on producing more QBs
T.J. Rubley was the youngest and best known of six brothers who played quarterback for Davenport high schools.
He starred at Davenport West, and older brothers Terry, Todd, Trent, Tim and Ted all started at either West or Assumption.
T.J. has spent his adult years cultivating a whole new crop of quarterbacks. Rubley, who played a few years in the NFL following a highly successful career at the University of Tulsa, now lives in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and has four sons.
They’re all QBs.
Oldest son Ryan Rubley followed T.J. to Tulsa and eventually transferred to Augustana (South Dakota) University for his final season last fall.
Brock Rubley had interest from several Division I programs coming out of high school and played at El Camino College.
Jake Rubley, who is just finishing his freshman year of high school, already has a scholarship offer on the table from South Carolina, and he has been invited to camps at Notre Dame and Stanford this summer.
There is one more on the way. Luke Rubley is only 9 years old and is only playing flag football right now, but you can guess what position he is playing.
***
Something you may not know about T.J. Rubley: He is Sylvester Stallone’s brother-in-law. T.J.’s wife, Julie, is the younger sister of Sly’s wife, Jennifer.
***
Former Flint Generals and Quad-City Mallards star Kevin Kerr announced he was leaving the head coaching job of the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League on Tuesday. At about the same, it was revealed that the Quad-Cities was about the get a franchise in the SPHL.
It seemed obvious to we media types that Kerr must be coming back to the Q-C as a coach, right?
Wrong. The timing was purely coincidence. Kerr was named the coach of Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.
As you may recall, Kerr played two very solid seasons with the Mallards — 1998-99 and 1999-2000 — after five absolutely extraordinary years with the much-despised Generals, during which he scored 308 goals in 308 games.
When he joined the Mallards, it was like if Brett Favre signed with the Bears.
***
Howard Cornfield, who is working as a consultant with the new owners of our yet-to-be-named SPHL team, said he doesn’t think a head coach will be hired until August, although he admitted he was intrigued by the idea of bringing in someone with Q-C connections.
"I’d love to get somebody with Mallards history," Cornfield said. "The first guy that came to mind was Scotty Bell, but he’s up with the University of Minnesota, and I’m not going to be able to drag him out of there. That’s not going to happen."
***
Iowa and the Quad-Cities had ties to three of the four teams in the prestigious Euroleague basketball championships last weekend.
Real Madrid, including former Rock Island star Chasson Randle, ended up winning the championship with an 85-80 victory over Fenerbahçe Doğuş of Istanbul, Turkey. Randle actually did not play in either game in the final four after playing in 45 previous games with Real Madrid.
In the third-place game, Lithuania-based Žalgiris Kaunas, including former Iowa star Aaron White, claimed a 79-77 victory over CSKA Moscow, which included former Iowa State player Will Clyburn.
***
I don’t play much golf anymore, but when I did, one of my favorite places was Olathea Golf Course, a little 9-hole layout on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River north of LeClaire.
The course closed this spring after 33 years in business.
It’s regrettable but understandable. The same thing that made Olathea a great place to play golf — a majestic view of the river — will make it a very attractive location for a housing development. Word has it that more than a third of the 98-acre tract already has been sold to individual builders.
***
Women’s soccer icon Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco on Monday. It’s a much deserved honor.
There was only one problem: Whoever designed the plaques apparently thought they were inducting Babe Ruth because that’s who the likeness on the award resembles.
Brandi, of course, looks nothing like the Babe. After boisterous objections from almost everyone on social media — except Chastain — the plaque is being redone.