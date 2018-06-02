I’m sure I’ve said this before but it bears repeating: College football watch lists are worthless.
Every little national award — and there are dozens of them — comes out with a preseason watch list of players who are under consideration for that award.
With all due respect to the players listed, making one of these lists is a pretty dubious achievement.
Take, for example, the spring watch list for the Rimington Award, which came out last week.
The Rimington annually goes to the best center in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Winning it is a big deal. Making the watch list isn’t.
There are 57 names on the list, including Iowa’s Keegan Render. Almost half the FBS centers in the country are on it. There are 10 Pac-12 players on this year’s list. (UCLA and Colorado must have pretty weak centers because they’re the only teams that don’t have a guy mentioned.)
The ACC has eight players on the Rimington list, the SEC has six, the Mid-American Conference has six, the American Athletic Conference has six.
It’s really sort of silly. When you get this thing narrowed down to a half dozen players, it might be newsworthy.
Until then, it’s all pretty pointless.
***
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is a big fan of the current NCAA rules that allow non-senior basketball players to enter their name in the NBA draft, then come back to college if they file the proper paperwork by a certain date.
McCaffery had two players— Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss — take advantage of the rule this year and feels it helped them, as well as other players, make more informed decisions about their future.
Now, instead of guessing at what pro scouts think of them, players can be evaluated, go through workouts, be interviewed by the teams.
"There’s an opportunity for dialogue that never existed before," McCaffery said.
He thinks eventually the rule will be altered to allow players to wait until about a week after the draft to decide whether or not to return to college.
While that will be even more nerve-wracking for coaches who have to wait and see what players they might have the following season, he thinks it’s the way to go.
"As difficult as it might appear, it’s the world we live in, and at the end of the day you want what’s best for the student-athlete," McCaffery said.
***
Bruce Beasley, of Clinton, is among many fans disappointed that the Quad-Cities’ new hockey franchise in the Southern Professional Hockey League will not be allowed to use the traditional nickname Mallards.
Instead, he would like to see the team be called the Quad-City Quacks, thereby retaining the waterfowl theme and having an alliterative name.
"This could have some exciting pluses the name Mallards never did," he wrote. "Quacking fans after every goal, on every face (quack) off and every OT shootout might just make the opposition go crazy. Can you picture over 4,000 people fired up for the Quacks? Everyone in the place will be a full blown quack, except for the team doctor."
Sure. Maybe. Possibly.
Keep thinking, folks.
***
A website called Thebiglead.com recently came out with a list of the 25 worst contracts ever given to an American professional athlete.
No. 1 was the 6-year, $63 million contract the Oakland Raiders gave to untested quarterback JaMarcus Russell in 2007, but almost any of the 25 could have topped the list.
I would have voted for the deal the New York Mets made with Bobby Bonilla when they sought to dump his $5.9 million contract in 2000. They opted to defer payment and now are giving him nearly $1.2 million a year through 2035. They will end up paying $29.8 million to a player who will be 72 years old when the contract expires.
The Bonilla deal, No. 21 on this list, is one of nine involving New York professional teams. The only one involving a Chicago team is the 7-year, $126 million contract the Bears gave Jay Cutler in 2014. It’s No. 20.
If they update the list years from now, hopefully they won’t need to add Yu Darvish and Jason Heyward.