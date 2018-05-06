It all began modestly enough in 1982 as a little high school sports banquet.
It was called the Quad-City Times High School Sports Banquet. We weren’t into clever, innovative names back then.
Through the years, it grew in stature, added more elements, was renamed the Salute to Sports and became a Quad-Cities institution.
It will be held for the 37th time Monday at Bettendorf High School’s performing arts center.
It will be a history-making event for a few reasons. It is being held on a Monday for the first time in 33 years. It has been held on Wednesdays since 1985. For the first time, two sisters will be onstage side by side as finalists for the high school athlete of the year award. A coach will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame right down the hall from a wrestling room that is named after him.
As with almost all of the first 36 Salutes, it will be a night to remember.
To see how much you know about the history of the Salute, here’s a little quiz about an event that has been part of the local sports scene for nearly 40 decades:
1. When the event debuted in 1982, who were the first male and female high school athletes of the year?
2. In what year was the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame added to the program, prompting the event to be renamed the Salute to Sports?
A. 1987
B. 1991
C. 1995
D. 1999
3. From 1982 to 2007, the Salute featured a guest speaker every year. Who are only two women to serve as guest speakers?
A. Billie Jean King and Lisa Bluder
B. Pat Summit and Nancy Kerrigan
C. Mary Lou Retton and Jackie Joyner-Kersee
D. Kerri Strug and Lisa Leslie
4. Six men who played for the Chicago Bears served as the guest speaker. Who is the only one of the following who did not?
A. Mike Ditka
B. Mike Singletary
C. Brian Urlacher
D. Matt Suhey
E. Alan Page
F. Chris Zorich
G. Glyn Milburn
5. When Jenni Fitzgerald is inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, she will become the fourth former high school athlete of the year to achieve that distinction. Who are the other three?
6. Who were the original five inductees into the Hall of Fame?
7. Which local high school has had the most high school athlete of the year honorees?
A. Assumption
B. Bettendorf
C. Moline
D. Rock Island
8. Who is the only two-time winner of the athlete of the year award?
A. Tavian Banks, Bettendorf
B. Rose Ripslinger, Assumption
C. Chasson Randle, Rock Island
D. Ashley Miller, Tipton
9. In what year was the high school team of the year award added?
A. 2000
B. 2004
C. 2008
D. 2012
10. How many different venues have hosted the Salute to Sports?
A. 6
B. 7
C. 8
D. 9
11. Who are the only brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame together on the same night?
12. With this year’s three inductees, how many members will there be in the Hall of Fame?
A. 80
B. 102
C. 119
D. 161
ANSWERS
1. Scott Jehle of Durant and Stephannie Smith of Assumption
2. A. 1987
3. C. Mary Lou Retton (1992) and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1996)
4. C. Brian Urlacher
5. Eric Juergens, Tavian Banks and Dan Knight
6. Don Nelson, Roger Craig, Bob Reade, Jack Fleck and Elmer Layden
7. B. Bettendorf 7
8. D. Ashley Miller, 2006-07
9. D. 2012
10. D. 9 (Sheraton Hotel, Blackhawk Hotel, Davenport RiverCenter Mississippi Hall, Adler Theater, Lyceum Hall, The Lodge, Davenport RiverCenter South Hall, Davenport North High School, Bettendorf High School)
11. Dan and Darrin Steele, 2002
12. B. 102