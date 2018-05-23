John Dawson and Ryan Mosley aren’t anything like the owners we’ve seen in the past with the Quad-City Mallards or some of our other local minor league sports franchises.
They’re not multi-millionaires who view this as some sort of toy. They’re not what some of us would derisively refer to as "carpetbaggers," deep-pocketed entrepreneurs who don’t live in the Quad-Cities but who see an opportunity to make a buck in a potentially hot market.
They’re just a couple of 40-something family men who couldn’t stand to see their favorite sport disappear from the local sports scene.
That’s why Mosley and Dawson stepped forward to form Red Sky Sports LLC, which was introduced Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center as the new owners of a hockey franchise in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
These guys are local. They live here. They’re fans.
And presumably they may have a better handle on how to attract more of their own kind into the TaxSlayer.
Dawson described himself as "a working class guy." Mosley said he eats and sleeps hockey. He said he would have been much more comfortable appearing in a jersey Wednesday as opposed to a coat and tie.
These are two guys that Howard Cornfield vaguely remembers as season ticket holders from when he was overseeing the Quad-City Mallards in their glory days of the late 1990s.
"We no longer have out-of-town owners who don’t care or understand about our community," said Cornfield, who will serve as a consultant for the new team. "They’re taking a big risk here. They need the community to come out and support this team."
The new owners both conceded that they’re rolling the dice a bit.
"This has been a bigger step than buying a season ticket," Dawson said.
But they also felt they needed to do something after the owners of the Mallards announced in March that they were dismantling their ECHL franchise.
"John and I have worked with Howard, (TaxSlayer executive director Scott Mullen), other hockey development people, and really between all of us, we couldn’t figure out how we could let hockey not survive in the Quad-Cities," Mosley said.
Mosley, 45, lives in Coal Valley and is a lifelong resident of the Quad-Cities. He has been a season ticket holder from the day pro hockey arrived here in 1995. He is the co-owner of Harris Pizza and has a son who loves hockey as much as he does.
"As a local person, I can tell you that hockey is one of the things that keeps me going on a day-to-day basis," Mosley said. "I eat and sleep hockey. I love the game and all the facets of the game."
Aside from being a fan, he has been a USA Hockey certified official for 20 years, working everything from mite hockey all the way up to college and professional games. He also organizes the Quad-City Adult Hockey League, where he has gotten to know his new business partner.
Dawson, 49, works for Cobham Mission Systems, a defense contractor in Davenport. He is married and has a young daughter he brings to the games.
He became a Mallards season ticket holder in 1996 — he was still in the Air Force when they debuted a year earlier — but he first fell in love with hockey during his days as an undergrad at Michigan State. He is a die-hard Detroit Red Wings fan.
However, he never played the sport until he was in his 30s. He and some friends at work began playing roller hockey, then decided they’d like to try it on ice.
"They had programs at the River’s Edge on how to skate, how to learn hockey," he said. "I went through those with some guys at work, and then we started playing in the adult leagues.
"I’m not any good, but I still play," he added.
The challenge of learning to skate is nothing compared to the challenge he and Mosley face now.
But they understand what they’re getting into.
They’re getting a very late start. It’s almost Memorial Day, and they don’t have a general manager or a coach let alone any players. They are just embarking on a contest to name the team.
And they’re jumping into a league in which most of the franchises are in another part of the country. Other than Peoria, Illinois, the opponents will be between 350 and 1,000 miles away.
But Mullen thinks they can do it.
"These guys are genuine, they’re from the community, they’re fans," he said. "They’ve seen it done right, and they’ve seen it done not right. I think they have a genuine interest, and it’s refreshing to see that."
They understand the importance of community involvement, and because they already live and work here, they will do a better job of developing relationships with other businesses and organizations.
Cornfield liked the fact that Mosley and Dawson spoke about being "fans who will look out for the fans."
He remembered one of them calling him about a ticket issue in 1997 and being amazed that he actually answered the phone.
"Twenty years later, just because my staff and I treated them right, now they remember it," he said. "Now they own the team and they’re saving hockey in the Quad-Cities. I think that’s cool."
It really is. Hopefully, they’re up to the challenge.