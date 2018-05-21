If you win 400 games as a high school basketball coach, you’re obviously a very good coach.
But if you think about it, you also need to be a really good coach to lose 400 games in a career. It means the school districts that employed you were pleased enough with the job you did both on and off the court to keep you around a really long time.
Mark Bigler is one of those rare guys who did both. He is one of four boys high school basketball coaches in the history of Iowa to accumulate both 400 wins and 400 losses.
But he figures he’s experienced enough of both.
Bigler, who is 405-402 in 36 years as a head coach, announced a few weeks ago that he is retiring as a physical education teacher and coach after 14 years at Davenport West. As of June 1, his 41-year career as an educator is over.
You can tell it’s a step he’s taking with at least a sliver of ambivalence.
“I never thought of it as work,’’ Bigler said. “I was doing something I really liked every day. It doesn’t seem like 41 years. It went really fast because you’re always busy and your clientele never gets older. You get older, but they always stay the same age.’’
Bigler, 63, was encouraged to go into education by two of his high school coaches back in Greene, Iowa, a town of little more than 1,000 people southwest of Charles City. Basketball coach Jerry Eimers and track coach Dave Else both thought it would be a good profession for him. They were right.
He found immediate success in his first head coaching post in Denver, Iowa, where he won the Class 1A state title in 1984 with a 25-2 record.
He couldn’t have known then that it would be his one and only berth in the state tournament.
Bigler then spent eight years as the coach at Fort Madison, where he had a future NBA player named Ryan Bowen. The Bloodhounds lost only two games in Bowen’s senior year in 1994 and ironically they both came against Davenport West, then coached by the legendary Dave Wessel.
Bigler went from there to Burlington, where he spent three years as the head coach, then took one year away from coaching before succeeding Wessel at West.
The Falcons’ program had fallen into disrepair at that point and Bigler went 0-18 in his first season. He ended up topping the .500 mark only three times in 14 years, but he led the Falcons to a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship in 2011 and finished up with a very solid 15-7 mark last winter.
“Every coach wants to win,’’ Bigler said. “There’s no doubt about that, but when I came to Davenport West I knew it was going to be a challenge because of the situation at the time.
“It’s also been one of the more rewarding places I’ve coached because of seeing so many kids go on and be successful after they graduated.’’
When Bigler got into coaching four decades ago, every kid seemed to have two parents and a stable family background.
During his years at West, he had players on the roster who were homeless, who didn’t know where their next meal might come from. He established a program with Hy-Vee that provided very affordable pregame meals for team members. He made sure every kid got at least a couple of decent meals every week.
He also established team study tables to make sure his players were doing the job in the classroom and getting the help and encouragement they needed.
The won-loss records haven’t always been great, but Bigler had a positive impact on the life of almost every kid he coached over the course of four decades. He will stack up the post-graduate record of his players against those of anyone.
“That’s what it’s about,’’ he said. “That’s where you like to see them win is when they get out in the real world.’’
He admitted he will miss the daily contact with teenagers, but he’s not just going to spend the coming years kicking around the house and playing golf. He has taken a job with Minnesota-based Business Impact Group, which is the leading representative for Adidas in the Midwest.
He also plans to spend plenty of time with the grandkids. He already has seven with another due this fall. Only two of them live in the Quad-Cities so there will be frequent trips to Marshall, Minnesota, and Nashville, Tennessee.
“I feel blessed to have been at West this many years,’’ Bigler said. “I didn’t plan on doing it that long. I was good friends with Dave Wessel and had the utmost respect for him as I was coaching at Fort Madison and as a young coach seeing him at clinics and stuff.’’
Wessel, who passed away a little more than a year ago, is another of those four Iowa coaches in the 400-400 club. He was 437-460.
“I just felt it was a privilege to be able to take over for Dave and continue his legacy in a sense,’’ Bigler added. “It’s been a fun ride.’’