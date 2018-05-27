The next few weeks are going to be an interesting time for the newest franchise in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The owners of the new Quad-Cities entry in the league are going to be setting up new offices, establishing a website, hiring a general manager, assembling the rest of their staff, preparing for an expansion draft.
And perhaps most significantly, conducting a contest to determine the name of the new team.
It’s the one area in which they could conceivably encounter some backlash from the hockey-loving segment of the local population because they’re not going to name this team the Mallards.
They can’t. As much as people have come to embrace that name over the past 23 years, the new team is barred from using it by the ECHL, which claims to own the rights to it.
The owners and former Mallards president Howard Cornfield, who is serving as a consultant for them, admit to having some trepidation over how a team not named Mallards will be received.
“That’s a really good question,’’ Cornfield said. “We have no choice, though. The name was appropriated from us. It’s unfortunate. It’s unnecessary.
“I’m disappointed,’’ he added. “You’ve got to move on. On the positive side, it may give these guys a fresh start.’’
If you think about it, this really could be a very good thing.
All you need to do is look back at 1995 when we first learned we were going to get pro hockey in the Quad-Cities. There was a name-the-team contest then, too, and although Mallards was the winner, the name was not universally well-received.
In fact, many felt a better choice was Marksmen, playing off the fact that the team’s arena was then known as The Mark of the Quad-Cities.
Some hatched conspiracy theories that Mallards only came up the winner because the other four choices offered as finalists in a phone-in poll were so awful. They felt the whole thing was rigged.
The other four: Rage, Glacier, Shiver and Steamers. Mallards couldn’t lose against that sort of competition, right?
Over time, the Mallards name not only came to be accepted but was beloved, so much so that fans turned up their noses when the name was changed to Flames for a few years when the team became an affiliate of the Calgary Flames.
Chances are, the same thing will happen again. The new team name will be initially ridiculed and reviled, then accepted and eventually adored.
What will they come up with? That’s anybody’s guess.
If they wanted to try and capitalize on a technicality, they probably could get away with calling the team the Mallardz. Or they could thumb their nose at the ECHL and make it the Quad-City Waterfowl.
Someone suggested the name Frozen Rubber Duckies, but they were kidding. I think.
If anyone still liked Marksmen, they’re probably out of luck because the SPHL already has a Marksmen. That’s the name of the team in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
They could play off the current name of the arena and call them the Quad-City TaxSlayers. Or maybe the Fighting CPAs.
The defining geographical feature of the area is the Mississippi River. But we already have the River Bandits and the SPHL already has the Peoria Rivermen. Another team, the Mississippi RiverKings, just suspended operations on Thursday.
Maybe the Channel Cats, a reference to the sort of fish that swim past the arena in the nearby Sylvan Slough? Maybe the Quad-City Jazz, as a reference to the region’s musical heritage?
Then, of course, there is always Rage, Shiver, Glacier and Steamers. No one has taken those names. However, Shiver and Rage may describe the public reaction if they were to select one of those.
Be assured they will come up with something good that will grow on us over the course of time, just like Mallards did.
“There’s baggage that comes with the Mallards from the failures of the last few ownership groups,’’ TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen said. “We all love the tradition and in a perfect world we’d keep the name but we didn’t want to get into a legal battle with the ECHL. The cost to do that wouldn’t have made any sense.’’
Mullen said new owners Ryan Mosley and John Dawson, although diehard Mallards fans, never showed much interest in retaining the old name, even if they could have it legally.
“They wanted to start with a new name,’’ Mullen said. “Everybody already has a Mallards jersey.’’