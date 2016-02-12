One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2016 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Chauncey Golston, 6-5, 227, Detroit (East English Village HS)
Cedrick Lattimore, 6-5, 260, Redford, Mich. (East English Village HS)
Romeo McKnight, 6-5, 235, Crystal Lake, Ill. (Central HS)
Austin Schulte, 6-4, 250, Pella, Iowa
Brandon Simon, 6-1, 236, Newark, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep)
The details
CHAUNCEY GOLSTON: Counted 11.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss among 43 tackles he made last fall at East English Village Prep in Detroit … Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior … Had 53 tackles as a junior including 13 sacks … Was a teammate of Iowa recruit Cedrick Lattimore at East English Village, the prep alma mater of Iowa cornerback Desmond King … Was a first-team all-metro selection of the Detroit Free Press. … Also played right tackle in high school.
CEDRICK LATTIMORE: Finished with 17 sacks last season, one shy of the school record at East English Village Prep in Detroit … Named to the Michigan Dream Team and picked as one of the top-10 players in the state during his senior season … Was a high school teammate of Iowa recruit Chauncey Golston … Concentrated on basketball until his junior year of high school … Played for Team USA in the International Bowl in Dallas earlier this month … Was offered the chance to play both football and basketball at Northern Illinois, but stuck with his Iowa football commitment.
ROMEO McKNIGHT: Missed his senior season at Crystal Lake Central after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last fall, initially spraining a knee in a preseason scrimmage then tearing the ACL as he tried to work his way back on the practice field … Won the Illinois 2A state wrestling championship at 220 pounds as a prep junior … Ranked as the No. 9 prospect the state of Illinois … Played both running back and defensive end in high school
AUSTIN SCHULTE: Suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the first game of the season for a Pella High School team which won its second straight Iowa 3A state championship last fall … Earned third-team all-state honors as a junior, recording 71 tackles including 15.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks … Recorded nine tackles and one reception as a senior before his injury … Played both linebacker and tight end in high school, earning three varsity letters for the Dutch … Recorded 38 tackles as a sophomore, including 4.5 tackles for a loss … Lettered in basketball, baseball and track at Pella
BRANDON SIMON: Finished with 13 tackles for a loss and eight sacks among 35 stops last season for Don Bosco Prep, which won the Non-Public Group 4 state championship last fall … Was ranked by NJ.com at 25th on its list of the top-50 recruits in New Jersey … Earned first-team all-Non-Public Group honors as a senior and second-team recognition as a junior.
The thoughts
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on Iowa’s five defensive end recruits:
“Most important to us is if they us their feet pretty well. Brandon (Simon) is smaller, not as tall, but if you look at Nate Meier, he played pretty well for us. They’re all a little bit different packages, but I think there’s good potential there. A couple guys have the potential to move inside, which is also an area we are concerned about.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the versatility of players Iowa signed at defensive end, tight end and linebacker:
“A lot will probably be determined by how things go this spring. We’ll have a better grip on where our team is at the end of April. We will be in a better position by then to assess our needs and try to place prospects accordingly. Ultimately, it is really determined by what guys do when they get on campus. Typically if a guy has a preference, that’s where we’ll start him positionally. If it’s working out, there’s no need to even address it. If we see that it is maybe worth talking about a position change or considering moving to a different spot, we’ll have that conversation.’’
Returning depth
Starter: Parker Hesse, 6-3, 240, soph.
Reserves: Matt Nelson, 6-8, 270, soph.
In the wings: Sam Brincks, 6-5, 260, soph.; Anthony Nelson, 6-7, 220, fr.; Michael Slater, 6-2, 265, fr.
2015 signings
Anthony Nelson, 6-7, 270, redshirt freshman
Brady Reiff, 6-4, 235, redshirt freshman defensive tackle
Michael Slater, 6-2, 265, redshirt freshman