One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2016 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Amani Jones, 6-0, 215, Chicago (Phillips HS)
Nick Niemann, 6-4, 220, Sycamore, Ill.
Kyle Taylor, 6-2, 220, Silver Springs, Md. (Gonzaga College HS)
Barrington Wade, 6-1, 210, Skokie, Ill. (Niles North HS)
Kristian Welch, 6-3, 220, Iola, Wis. (Iola-Scandinavia HS)
The details
AMANI JONES: Was a starter on the first Chicago Public League team to ever win an Illinois state football championship, playing for 4A state champ Phillips High School last fall. … Was named to the Chicago Sun-Times all-Public League team as a senior … Earned all-state honors as a prep junior … Missed part of his senior season because of injury. … Had 16 tackles for a loss and three sacks among 48 tackles on a 14-0 team that beat Belleville Althoff 51-7 in the state championship game. … Lettered in track, starting on relays and in the 400.
NICK NIEMANN: Recorded 94 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and four sacks last season at Sycamore High School, earning defensive player of the year honors in the Northern Illinois Big 12. … Selected as a first-team all-state linebacker … Is the brother of current Hawkeye linebacker Nick Niemann ... Also lettered at tight end, catching 14 passes for 366 yards. … Recorded 81 tackles as a junior with three tackles for a loss. … His father, Jay, is a former assistant at Northern Illinois who is now working as a first-year assistant at Rutgers.
KYLE TAYLOR: Earned second-team Class AA all-state honors in Maryland as a senior and was named to the all-metro team in Washington, D.C. … Finished his senior season with 81 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and two sacks despite missing the first three games of the year because of an injury … Helped lead his team to an 11-2 record and a District of Columbia championship last fall … Is the brother of current Hawkeye safety Miles Taylor … Has been a three-year letterwinner at Gonzaga College High School, recording 43 tackles as a junior and 72 as a senior … Competed in lacrosse.
BARRINGTON WADE: Was a first-team all-state selection of both the Chicago Tribune and Champaign News-Gazette as a senior at Niles North … Rushed for 2,045 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall on a team which reached the Illinois 7A state quarterfinals, but will begin his college career as a linebacker … Played outside linebacker last season at Niles North in addition to running back. … Topped 1,000 yards at running back as a prep junior and was a three-year all-conference selection … Competed in track in high school.
KRISTIAN WELCH: A three-year starter at running back and linebacker for Iola-Scandinavia High School, where he rushed 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in addition to recording 75 tackles. …. Toped 1,300 rushing yards and finished with 65 tackles at a prep junior. … Earned all-state and all-region honors as a senior. … Was a state qualifier in track and plays basketball, earning team MVP honors as a junior.
The thoughts
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the versatility of players listed as linebacker recruits:
“I think we have some players right now I’m not sure where they’re going to end up and that’s probably a good thing in my mind. We have three guys targeted for sure at linebacker and a couple of other guys might be tight ends, linebackers, even defensive ends. We’ll let that all play out as it goes along.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the recruitment of the brothers of Hawkeye starters Ben Niemann and Miles Taylor:
“I think (Miles and Kyle Taylor) have the same mentality. They take a lot of pride in the way they play, and they’re both very productive guys. They’re at different positions and will remain at different positions, but I think playing well is really important to them. … Ben Niemann, I don’t think that caused too big of a stir when we got him a couple of years ago, but what a tremendous player he is two years into it and I really excited about his next two years. We feel the same way about Nick. Nick is a little different player, but he’s got all the right attributes and same characteristics.’’
Returning depth
Starters: MLB Josey Jewell, 6-2, 230, jr.; OLB Ben Niemann, 6-3, 225, jr.
Back-ups: OLB Bo Bower, 6-1, 228, jr.; Jack Hockaday, 6-1, 215, soph.; Aaron Mends, 6-0, 212, soph.
In the wings: Drake Dunker, 6-2, 235, fr.; Angelo Garbutt, 6-2, 210, fr.; Eric Grimm, 6-2, 200, soph.; Justin Jinning, 6-2, 210, fr.; Brady Ross, 6-1, 220, fr.; Jacob Sobotka, 6-3, 225, soph.; Nick Wilson, 6-2, 206, fr.
2015 signings
Angelo Garbutt, 6-2, 210, redshirt freshman
Jack Hockaday, 6-1, 215, sophomore
Justin Jinning, 6-2, 210, redshirt freshman
Nick Wilson, 6-2, 206, redshirt freshman