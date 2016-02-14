One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2016 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Cole Banwart, 6-4, 280, Ottosen, Iowa (Algona HS)
Alaric Jackson, 6-7, 285, Detroit (Renaissance HS)
Spencer Williams, 6-3, 290, Cedar Falls, Iowa
The details
COLE BANWART: Four-year letterwinner on the offensive and defensive line at Algona High School. … Earned first-team all-state honors as an offensive lineman as a senior after earning all-state recognition as a defensive lineman as a sophomore and junior. … Recorded eight tackles for a loss and four sacks among 30 tackles as a senior. … Blocked for an offense which averaged 273.4 rushing yards per game last fall. … Has lettered in baseball, basketball, golf and track during his prep career.
ALARIC JACKSON: Earned first-team all-state honors in Michigan and all-metro honors in Detroit … Did not play football at the high school level until his junior year, concentrating on basketball until that point in his athletic career … Started on both sides of the ball at Renaissance High School, where he recorded 110 tackles and had a school record 12 sacks as a senior last fall to earn first-team all-Detroit Honors from the Detroit News … Ranked among the top 10 prospects in Michigan … In addition to football and basketball, participated in soccer and track during his high school career.
SPENCER WILLIAMS: Was a first-team Class 4A all-state selection of the Iowa Newspaper Association … Named a Blue-Grey all-American … Earned third-team all-state honors as a junior … Was a three-year letterman on the offensive and defensive lines at Cedar Falls, helping the Tigers reach the playoffs each season … Has earned a pair of letters in track.
The thoughts
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on Alaric Jackson, who committed to the Hawkeyes on signing day:
“I like the fact he plays basketball, does a lot of different things. When we evaluated his tape, we thought he was a guy that really had the potential to be a good offensive lineman. He’s very athletic, has good size. Like all players, it’s just a matter of what they do once they get here and how they apply themselves, how they absorb and take advantage of all the resources that are going to be available.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on Spencer Williams:
“We really liked Spencer’s film as a junior, then when he came to camp – that is a really important thing for us – … it gives us good exposure to see players working on the field and learn a little bit about their attitude, how coachable they are and those are things that really impressed us with Spencer.’’
Returning depth
Starters: RT Cole Croston, 6-5, 295, sr.; LT Boone Myers, 6-5, 300, jr.; LG Sean Welsh, 6-3, 288, jr.
Back-ups: C James Daniels, 6-4, 295, soph.; LT Keagan Render, 6-4, 305, soph.; C Steve Ferentz, 6-2, 278, jr.; RT Ike Boettger, 6-6, 300, jr.
In the wings: Dalton Ferguson, 6-4, 307, soph.; Mitch Keppy, 6-5, 300, sr.; Lucas LeGrand, 6-5, 280, soph.; Jake Newborg, 6-3, 280, fr.; Landan Paulsen, 6-5, 290, fr.; Levi Paulsen, 6-5, 290, fr.; Ross Reynolds, 6-4, 300, soph.; Brett Waechter, 6-5, 275, fr.; Ryan Ward, 6-5, 290, sr.
2015 signings
James Daniels, 6-4, 295, soph.
Jake Newborg, 6-3, 280, redshirt freshman
Landan Paulsen, 6-5, 290, redshirt freshman
Levi Paulsen, 6-5, 290, redshirt freshman
Brett Waechter, 6-5, 275, redshirt freshman