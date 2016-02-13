One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2016 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomer
Nathan Stanley, 6-5, 212, Menomonie, Wis.
The details
NATHAN STANLEY: Was a four-year letterman as a starting quarterback, defensive back and punter at Menomonie High School, earning honorable mention all-state honors as a senior … Passed for 1,728 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in addition to being intercepted four times … Also rushed for 213 yards on 44 carries during his senior season and averaged 44.9 yards per punt … Dealt with injuries during the latter part of his junior season, passing for 670 yards and six touchdowns after throwing for 1,276 yards and 14 scores as a sophomore … Holds school career records with 3,674 passing yards and 36 touchdowns … Has been a varsity starter in basketball and baseball throughout his high school career. … Is on track to become the school’s career scoring leader in basketball, breaking a record that has stood for more than 50 years and does have draft potential in baseball as a pitcher where his fastball has been clocked between 90-92 miles per hour. … His parents, Donita and Jay Stanley, are Wartburg College graduates and his father is a native of Sterling, Ill.
The thoughts
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the only quarterback in Iowa’s recruiting class:
“We really think he’s got all the attributes of a good quarterback. He’s a good athlete. He’s got a real command, a real presence about him, and then in a quiet way I would say, kind of like C.J. Beathard or Brad Banks, not necessarily a boisterous guy but a guy that players rally around and gravitate to. I think he’s got all the physical attributes that you would look for, and on top of that all the characteristics you like to see a guy embody.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on what makes Nathan Stanley unique:
“He might have the biggest hands of any player I’ve ever shook hands with. I thought he had a baseball glove on the last time I shook his hand. That’s a good thing in the Midwest.’’
Returning depth
Starter: C.J. Beathard, 6-2, 209, sr.
Back-up: Tyler Wiegers, 6-4, 222, soph.
In the wings: Ryan Boyle, 6-2, 215, fr.; Drew Cook, 6-5, 220, fr.; Ryan Schmidt, 6-5, 220, fr.
2015 signings
Ryan Boyle, 6-2, 215, redshirt freshman
Drew Cook, 6-5, 220, redshirt freshman