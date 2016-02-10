One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2016 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Shaun Beyer, 6-5, 210, Shellsburg, Iowa (Cedar Rapids Kennedy HS)
Noah Fant, 6-5, 220, Omaha, Neb. (South HS)
T.J. Hockenson, 6-5, 230, Chariton, Iowa
The details
SHAUN BEYER: Earned a scholarship offer as he caught 43 passes for 853 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to rushing 60 times for 682 yards and five scores last season at Kennedy High School … Also completed 5-of-8 passes for 41 yards, averaged 44.6 yards on 36 punts and recorded 62 tackles with 13 tackles for a loss and six sacks on defense … Was selected as a first-team all-state player as a senior and a second-team choice as a junior. … Three-year letterwinner at the varsity level who saw time as a tight end, wide receiver, linebacker, safety and punter … Is currently competing in basketball after wrestling earlier in his high school career. … Also is a high jumper and hurdler in track.
NOAH FANT: Caught a school-record 46 passes, including 10 for touchdowns, last season on an Omaha South team coached by his brother, Chris Fant. … Earned first-team all-state and all-metro honors as a defensive lineman, playing at an end position in addition to playing tight end … Was named a second-team all-state choice as a junior. … Holds the school record with 76 career receptions and 18 career touchdown catches, breaking records that had stood since the 1970s in both areas … Is a sprinter in track in addition to competing in the triple jump and high jump.
T.J. HOCKENSON: Established a new Iowa career receptions record during his senior season at Chariton High School, where he caught 248 passes over the past four seasons. … Earned first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Newspaper Association the past three years … Caught 85 passes for 1,219 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior in addition to recording 39 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions on defense … Caught 73 passes for 1,116 yards as a junior, 60 passes for 931 yards as a sophomore and 20 passes for 294 yards as a freshman.
The thoughts
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the development of Shaun Beyer as a senior:
“Watching him perform, the way he impacted his football team with all the things he did, it was pretty obvious watching what he was doing on the field that somewhere about mid-October we had made up our minds that he was a guy we really thought would be an outstanding player in our program. We’re not sure where he’s going to play yet, and that’s a good problem. He’s one of those guys to me who is an athlete category-type player, but I think he has a tremendous growth side.’’
Returning depth
Back-ups: George Kittle, 6-4, 235, sr.; Jameer Outsey, 6-3, 235, soph.
In the wings: Peter Pekar, 6-4, 245, jr.; Nate Vejvoda, 6-5, 215, fr.; Nate Wieting, 6-4, 225, fr.; Jon Wisnieski, 6-5, 247, jr.
2015 signings
Nate Vejvoda, 6-5, 215, redshirt freshman