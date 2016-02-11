One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2016 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomer
Devonte Young, 6-0, 195, Waldorf, Md. (North Point HS)
The details
DEVONTE YOUNG: Recorded 45 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season at North Point High School … Also ran 15 times for 201 yards and touchdowns and completed two passes, including one for a score, as a senior. … Scored two touchdowns while accumulating 700 punt return yards ... Had 40 tackles and four interceptions as a defensive back, where he earned first-team consensus all-state honors in Maryland last fall … Competed in prep track.
The thoughts
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the versatility that a number of Iowa recruits display:
“When we go recruiting, that’s really paramount for us. We try to learn from our players year by year, look at the guys who have had success in our program, maybe look at guys who haven’t had as much success and try to determine what are the commonalities of players who have been successful with us.’’
Returning depth
Starter: Matt VandeBerg, 6-1, 185, sr.
Sign up for the Hawkmania Newsletter
Get our comprehensive Hawkeyes coverage delivered to your inbox
Back-ups: Riley McCarron, 5-9, 186, sr.; Jerminic Smith, 6-1, 180, soph.; Adrian Falconer, 6-1, 180, soph.
Waiting in the wings: Brandon Bishop, 5-9, 170, soph.; Andre Harris, 6-0, 185, jr.; Connor Keane, 6-1, 195, jr.; Ronald Nash, 6-2, 210, jr.; Emmanuel Ogwu, 6-0, 170, fr.; Jonathan Parker, 5-8, 185, jr.; Jay Scheel, 6-1, 195, soph.
2015 signings
Adrian Falconer, 6-1, 180, sophomore
Emmanuel Ogwo, 6-0, 170, redshirt freshman
Jerminic Smith, 6-1, 180, sophomore