Iowa will begin selling three-game ticket mini-packs for the 2018 football season at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The ticket packages are priced at $195 and include three of Iowa's seven home games.
Fans will choose their collection of games, first selecting between home games against Iowa State on Sept. 8 or Wisconsin on Sept. 22.
Fans will then choose one game between home games against Maryland on Oct. 20, Northwestern on Nov. 10 and Nebraska on Nov. 23 and finally, will pick one game between Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 and Northern Iowa on Sept. 15.
Tickets can be ordered at hawkeyesports.com, by calling (800) 424-2957 or in person at the Iowa athletic ticket office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on weekdays between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Iowa also announced that the 1,000 Fight for Iowa mobile tickets for the 2018 season have been sold.