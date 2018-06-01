When Shannon Winesberry returned an interception for a game-sealing, overtime touchdown last month, the Quad-City Steamwheelers linebacker celebrated in an unusual way.
"I ran into the locker room and prayed for 20 minutes," the Chicago native said ahead of tonight's Wheelers game at Amarillo, Tex.
"God is amazing, and I just wanted to give thanks. I'm not supposed to be here, but yet I'm here playing with and against guys that went to big colleges, so I had to reflect on how I got here."
A year ago today, the 2008 Thornton Fractional North grad was cutting grass for $60 a day in an effort to cobble together a hard-scrabble existence. Winesberry also moved 17 times over a three-year period, including from his final, failed attempt at college football in California back home to Chicago.
"I was doing grunt work, just trying to play semi-pro football, praying somebody would notice me," Winesberry said.
"I was trying to get my life together, figuring out what to do next. I said to myself, 'This can't be life. There has to be more to it than this.' But it was moreso me waiting for somebody to give me a chance, and instead, I had to change that and go get what I wanted."
So Winesberry hit the Internet to research tryouts for minor-league indoor teams and figured out which workouts were within his reach.
"I was fortunate my girlfriend at the time worked for American Airlines, so I had free flights to different places," the 27-year-old said. "But there were times I'd sleep in the car — me, my girl and my cat. I just decided to chase it and do whatever it takes."
Among the dizzying tour of tryouts, Winesberry was fortunate to find the expansion Wheelers. He is one of four still on the roster from the local team's first open tryout in October, which drew more than 100 prospects.
"One of my teammates jokes with me that I'm a 'walk-on pro,'" said Winesberry, among the leaders for perhaps the best defense in Champions Indoor Football in tackles (41) and tackles for loss (5).
"It wasn't easy. Nobody was going to allow me to make mistakes; I had to be perfect. I had to work 20 times harder to get here. The road was long and winding and full of potholes, and I had to make a couple of U-turns. But I'm here. I arrived at my destination."
The harrowing journey began nearby at Rockford's Rock Valley Junior College in 2008 where Winesberry had a standout freshman campaign and received interest from the major-college likes of Arizona State, Kansas and Louisville.
However, the program was eliminated in April 2009, "and it just snowballed from there," Winesberry said.
He transferred to Iowa's Ellsworth JUCO, and won a 2010 starting nod in spring ball for the two-time national champs but suffered a knee injury that summer and never played a down.
Life took an even more tragic turn when Winesberry's mother died in 2011.
"My mom was my only supporter, so losing her at 19-20, at the peak of my football career, it was a terrible blow," Winesberry said.
"I was on my own. I moved away and isolated myself from everyone. I turned my phone off. I was depressed and didn't even know it. But I have some years I don't even remember."
With $300 in his pocket, Winesberry moved to California and survived by working a series of odd-jobs. Finally healed, he also decided to try college football one last time at Antelope Valley JUCO.
"But two days before the first game, they figured out I was ineligible," Winesberry said. "I transferred with a 1.98 cumulative grade-point average. I needed a 2.0 to play, so I learned a hard lesson there.
"But you can lay down when you fall, or you can choose to stand back up and keep going. Do you give up? Or do you try and do what you dream about at night?
"To me, life is too short not to chase your dreams. Hopefully I'm a symbol for other people who have every right it seems to give up. But I'm here to tell you, just when you think you're crushed, it can only get better if you keep trying."