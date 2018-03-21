Injuries to the defensive front have Davenport's Ryan Brophy in line to play Friday in the Champions Indoor Football home opener for his boyhood heroes, the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
"How cool would that be?" Brophy said Wednesday during the team's media luncheon at Davenport's Famous Dave's.
"Just being at the preseason game and not sitting in the stands was surreal. I was like, 'Am I really wearing the golden helmet? Am I really on the turf playing for my favorite childhood team?'
"It hasn't stopped hitting me. Even in practice, I'll stop sometimes and think, 'Am I really wearing the blue jersey?'"
Brophy, who attended Wheelers youth camps during the 2000-01 af2 title-winning seasons, made the 24-man, season-starting roster as a backup offensive lineman.
However, the West grad could be moved up from last week's inactive list because of injuries to defensive ends Shaun Hill and his newly signed replacement last week, Mike Miller.
An ankle injury kept Hill from playing in Sunday's 45-35 loss at defending North Conference champ Sioux City, and QC coach Cory Ross called Hill a game-time decision Friday.
Miller injured a hip on the first play in Sunday's game, forcing fellow linemen Anthony Pruitt and Davenport's Maurice Harris to rotate in on both offense and defense.
Unless Hill can play, Pruitt and Harris will be counted on similarly Friday, Ross said, with either Brophy or United Township-bred defensive lineman Carrington Weeks helping to provide upfront depth.
"If they need me on defense, I'm there," said Brophy, who also provides a ready long snapper. "Heck, I'd play cornerback if I had to. I don't know if they'd like the results, but I'd sure try."
The kicker: Ross signed St. Ambrose senior placekicker Kenny Rowe to a two-day tryout Wednesday.
But unless Rowe badly outkicked incumbent Michael Roche at a late-night practice, the Wheelers coach doubted he'd make any lineup changes. Moline's Roche was 5-for-5 on extra points Sunday and looked good on kickoffs but was 0-for-3 on field-goal attempts.
"Rowe's got a strong leg, and we're bringing him in to compete a little and push (Roche) a bit," said Ross. "We'd planned to do that before this, but until this week, we hadn't had a lot of time in (the TaxSlayer Center) kicking with those (narrower-than-normal CIF) uprights. (Rowe) also had a prepaid spring break trip we had to work around."
If Rowe proved more accurate than Roche, the Wheelers needed to sign the SAU kicker by 11 p.m. Wednesday to have Rowe eligible for Friday's game.
The more likely scenario, Ross said, was using the maximum number of two-day tryouts to bring back Rowe three times this spring when the Wheelers work in their home arena just to keep him ready.
"We just need a look and make sure we have the right guys in here, and guys we can call back here quickly if something happens," Ross said.
In the same vein, Ross plans to reach out to former Northern Iowa and Assumption star Tim Kilfoy in an effort to add much-needed depth in the defensive secondary.
"After watching his film, he's somebody who could play in this league," Ross said. "And we need to be ready in case of injury, because right now, we're a little thin back there."
Stand and deliver: Veteran defensive end Kewan Alfred still was fired up about his unit's second-half effort Sunday.
After surrendering 31 points before halftime, the Wheelers recovered a fumble, forced a long field-goal miss and came up with a huge goal-line stand after Sioux City started the possession first-and-goal from Q-C's 4-yard-line.
"That showed us what our identity is as a defense," Alfred said. "If you're going to score, you're going to have to run through all of us."
"I got a good feeling about the future of this defense. We have a lot of young guys who just needed to get adjusted to the speed of the game. As the game wore on, we really got it together."