The Quad-City Steamwheelers are facing their biggest game tonight since returning from a nine-year layoff.
Yet, while ranking among the many rookies on the Champions Indoor Football expansion team, wideout Darius Hicks is used to the big-game pressure.
The 24-year-old not only grew up in high school football-crazed Texas, but Hicks played for Dallas Carter, one of the Lonestar State's greatest symbols of success and excess.
Carter is immortalized as Odessa Permian's final opponent in the seminal 1990 book "Friday Night Lights," and the 2004 movie based on the real-life story.
The book also inspired a fictional TV show of the same name from 2006-11, and a 2017 ESPN 30-for-30 documentary, "What Carter lost."
"It's a story that won't die," Hicks said ahead of the Wheelers (6-3) visiting Salina (7-2) with the North Conference lead on the line.
"The first time I saw the movie, I was blown away. I was like, 'That's my school.' It still pumps me up every time I see it.
"That was my favorite TV show growing up, too, and coming up in that program, you're totally aware of the legends and the legacy."
Carter has produced a long list of NFL players, the most famous being former Pro Bowl linebacker Jessie Armstead. Top 10 NFL Draft pick and 1,000-yard receiver Michael Crabtree is the biggest recent product.
In fact, Armstead and a Cowboys team considered one of prep football's all-time greats won the 1988 Class 5A Texas state championship. Carter defeated Permian in the semifinals, as portrayed in the book, but the Hollywood version dramatically turned that matchup into the title game.
Carter was later stripped of that crown, though, because of eligibility issues with a star player, who wound up in prison with another All-American teammate after both inexplicably joined an armed robbery ring, casting aside bright football futures.
"Never let somebody or something sidetrack you from your goals and dreams," Hicks said of that cautionary tale.
"It's a privilege to play Texas High School football. It's everything it's built up to be. It's an amazing thing to be part of.
"Big stadiums, big crowds, big rivalries, big games. There's no wonder there's so many big-time recruits coming out of there all of the time."
Hicks was not one of them, though. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder never received even a single scholarship offer.
So Hicks walked on, cracking the lineup at Navarro Junior College before climbing the ladder to Division II Lincoln (Mo.).
"What a culture shock," Hicks said about playing for a school that won four games in his three seasons combined, 2014-16.
Losing was far from the only problem. Hicks also saw his opportunities shrink from 41 receptions in 2015 to just eight (two for touchdowns) as a senior.
"I've just never been utilized like I think I can be," Hicks said. "Even dating back to high school, when we were a Wing-T team and ran the ball mostly."
Hicks remains an asset in the running game as a ferocious downfield blocker.
However, Q-C coach Cory Ross also saw great promise in Hicks during training camp, and decided to keep him over productive veteran Maurice Young.
Now, after serving time as an understudy to veteran Daron Clark, the lights have finally switched on for Hicks, who has touchdown receptions in each of the last two weeks, and a combined 10 grabs for 186 yards.
"Hicks is just a freak," QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard said. "He runs good pass routes, makes good catches and is real fast and athletic."
Hicks honed those skills in high school, matching up every day in practice opposite his best friend, NFL cornerback Deandre Elliott of the Seattle Seahawks.
"I'd love to get up to his level," Hicks said. "I want to play under those big lights someday.
"But right now, I'm focused on shining when I can, listening and learning, trying to get better each day."