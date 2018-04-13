INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — In a young season already full of great catches, Quinton Pedroza provided the prize-winning grab Friday night.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers receiver not only soared high to catch an 18-yard touchdown pass but held on while tumbling backward over the end-zone wall with four seconds left.
That highlight-reel haul allowed the Wheelers to snare the first Champions Indoor Football road win since the local franchise was revived this season following a nine-year absence.
Joe Powell cemented Q-C's 52-48 win over Kansas City by recovering a squib kickoff deep in Phantoms territory following Pedroza's clutch catch at the Silverstein Eye Center Arena.
The late score answered Kansas City's own heroics, with Donovan Portiere finding Dee Washington for a 12-yard TD pass with 55 seconds left and a 48-45 lead for the Phantoms (1-4).
The back-and-forth contest featured one tie and 13 lead changes, with the Wheelers (2-2) failing to score only on their first possession, with Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard picked off at the goal line.
However, that was the only blemish in a heroic effort by Hilliard, who played through a leg injury for much of the game.
Last week's CIF Offensive Player of the Week rushed for three scores and passed for two more, finishing with 66 yards on 12 carries and another 148 in gains on 14-for-21 passing.
The Wheelers quarterback limped off and required medical attention on Q-C's first TD of the game, a 29-yard mad dash that saw Hilliard stiff-arm a defender and drag another tackler the final few yards into the end zone.
Tyler Williams also rushed 10 times for 55 yards and 2 scores for Q-C, plus caught Hilliard's other scoring strike. Pedroza posted a game-best nine receptions for 92 yards and the game-winning TD.
Hilliard also scrambled for a score with 1:39 remaining before intermission, escaping the pass rush for a 16-yard TD run to give Q-C a 17-14 edge at halftime.
In between Hilliard's runs, the Wheelers also got a 26-yard field goal from Augustana senior Jacob Stytz.
Portiere, the CIF's 2017 MVP, finished 21-for-34 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns vs. one interception. Q-C's Denzel Thompson had the first-half pick against the league passing leader.
Jared Elmore caught four of Portiere's TD passes. The others were to Julian Walker and Washington, the CIF's receiving leader.
The contest was a quick rematch, with Q-C coming off a bye week after beating KC at the TaxSlayer Center, 62-34, on March 31.
Unlike that earlier game, Q-C's defense was unable to stop the Phantoms' pass-heavy offense. KC piled up 21 first downs, but were outgained by the visitors, 271-214.
The Wheelers host unbeaten North Conference leader Sioux City next Saturday. Q-C dropped the CIF opener at the defending conference champs, 45-35.