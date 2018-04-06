Quarterback E.J. Hilliard is the first Champions Indoor Football Player of the Week in Quad-City Steamwheelers history.
The second-year signal-caller earned the league's weekly offensive award for last weekend's performance in leading the local CIF expansion club to its first league victory.
Hilliard hit 9-of-13 passes for 122 yards and six touchdowns vs. no interceptions in a 62-34 demolition of visiting Kansas City. The three-year high-school backup to NFL veteran Teddy Bridgewater also rushed nine times for 78 yards.
Hilliard leads the league in completion percentage (73.2) and QB rating (212.3), plus ranks among the top 5 in passing yards (126.0 per game) and TD passes (9). Hilliard is an indoor football rookie after debuting professionally last season in Germany following a college career at Division I Florida International (three seasons) and Georgia’s D-2 Valdosta State (one year).
Amarillo defensive back Demario Donnell repeated as the Defensive Player of the Week. Duke City kick returner Dello Davis won special teams honors this week.
The Wheelers (1-2) are back in action this season after a nine-year absence after the financial folding of arenafootball2. Hilliard's club, on bye this weekend, visits Kansas City Friday in a quick rematch with the Phantoms.