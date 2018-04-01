Anthony Hughes knew the Quad-City Steamwheelers' defense needed to make a big play Saturday night.
"We just had a big turnover and they were coming back, with the ball, down six points," the defensive back said about a crucial third-quarter juncture of their game against the Kansas City Phantoms.
So when Phantoms quarterback Donovan Portiere floated a pass toward the stands in an effort to throw the ball away and elude a sack, Hughes 'just went up and got it.'
The rest of the Wheelers followed in the footsteps of Hughes' acrobatic interception to jump up and grasp a 62-34 win in front of a crowd of 5,313 at the TaxSlayer Center.
Quad-City quarterback E.J. Hilliard threw for six touchdowns to outduel Portiere, the 2017 league MVP, and the Wheelers (1-2) celebrated their first Champions Indoor Football victory since joining the circuit this season following a nine-year absence from the local sports landscape.
Hughes' pick was among three turnovers forced by the Wheelers, who kept the Phantoms from scoring on six of their 11 possessions.
"My mentality is, whenever the ball is in the air, go get it," said Hughes, a CIF veteran signed on March 21 to add depth to QC's secondary.
"(The pass) had to be at least two feet out of bounds. I also knew the (sideline) wall was right there. But I also knew I had to try and go get it.
"I can jump over the wall, so I thought I was going to clear it fully, but I hit my shins and toppled over. I guess I just wanted to make the moment more special."
Hughes sat out last weekend's opener, but was activated for this game because Wheelers coach Cory Ross figured QC needed an extra defensive back to help cover all the secondary positions against pass-happy Kansas City.
"I was actually a linebacker on that play," Hughes said. "They had me all over the place to help keep guys fresh. It just so happened one of our linebackers needed a break on that play, so it was right place, right time for me."
The Wheelers responded to the pick with Hilliard hooking up with Quinton Pedroza for a third scoring strike.
On their next possession, the Phantoms turned the ball over on downs, and QC took control for good when Hilliard hit Daron Clark for another TD pass on the last play of the third quarter for a 49-28 lead.
Clark joined Pedroza in scoring three times, adding a rushing TD and recovering a goal-line fumble in the end zone.
"That pick was huge. That was a big momentum switch that got us rolling again," said Clark, whose team saw a 28-7 lead shrink to 34-28 just before the interception. "This is so big to get that first win going into a bye week. Everybody's feeling good now and we get some rest to heal up before we see these guys again (April 13 in Kansas City)."
Portiere finished 24-for-35 passing for 244 yards and three TDs, but was picked off twice. Kansas City (1-2) was only able to stop Quad-City from scoring twice, once on the final play before intermission when officials waived off an apparent 42-yard, Hail Mary TD grab by Pedroza.
"We were overdue," Ross said, with Quad-City previously suffering a pair of close-call defeats. "The effort's been there and now we finally got the reward."
Quad-City's Tyler Williams also accounted for two TDs, one each rushing and receiving, but Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd provided the perfect scoring compliment to the Hughes' pick by soaring high in the fourth quarter for a 12-yard, bouncing-off-the-back-wall TD grab.
"We're a special group," Hughes said. "I walked into a team with a lot of talent. There are no weak links here. We just put the rest of the league on notice on what kind of team we have here."