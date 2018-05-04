Instead of being offended, Maurice Harris embraces his hard-earned status as the elder statesmen of the revived Quad-City Steamwheelers.
"I like being the old guy," explains the Davenport native, who played for the previous incarnation of the local indoor football franchise in 2006-07.
Back then, Harris was just past the drinking age and among the youngest on the roster.
Today, though, the 6-foot-6, 400-pound behemoth is a 33-year-old family man, a mere two years younger than Wheelers head coach Cory Ross.
"It's great to know I'm the link to the past," Harris said ahead of tonight's road game at Bismarck.
"I think in one of the articles, I was called the 'remnant,' which to me means something really old. But it's really an honor to think I'm the bridge to then and now.
"I can look up at those (title) banners hanging (in the TaxSlayer Center) and remember those teams. I played with legends like Jack Walker and Jesse Schmidt and Tim Dodge. I played with J.J. Raterink, who's been everywhere in this game. I got to see a lot of high points here so I've enjoyed the ride the whole way."
Harris was released by the Wheelers during the 2007 campaign, but never stopped trying to regain a full-time spot on the team while juggling two jobs, working days at Vanguard Distributing and nights at Kraft.
"I was trying to find my way back then, working hard and trying to establish myself," remembered Harris, who works more normal hours these days at Rock Island's XPO Logistics. "But I'm headed in the right direction now. I'm just living life and doing what I enjoy, working and taking care of my family."
The passion for football also remained alive for the Central grad even when the Wheelers and af2 financially folded following the 2009 campaign.
"In between then and now, I played with every semi-pro team that's been here," Harris said, ticking off the names Raiders, Wolfpack, Stallions and River Hawks. "I even played with the Muscatine team. I kept busy always hoping this would come back some day."
That wish came true last fall when the Wheelers announced their Champions Indoor Football reboot.
Work commitments forced Harris to miss an open tryout in October, but current and former Wheelers assistant Darrick Reaves lobbied for a training camp invite for his old friend.
"They saw something there, and here we are today," said Harris, who was signed after winning a roster spot during camp.
Harris has proven both versatile and durable, manning both sides of the ball when necessary at offensive guard and nose tackle on defense, as well as serving as the backup center and a goal-line fullback.
"Nobody calls me pops or anything like that," said Harris, a real-life big daddy to son Toran, 6, and daughter Monae, 4.
"Half of these guys actually thought I was just out of college like them, which is a nice compliment, because I do feel younger than I am.
"I crack jokes all of the time because these younger guys are always hurt, always going in for treatment. I tell them, 'I'm old; what do you need tape for?'
"But it's funny to think I graduated from (Iowa Central Junior) college in 2002, and pretty much all of them were in high school still the last time the Steamweelers were here."
Perhaps that's why Harris appreciates this season even more than most.
"It's such a great feeling to have this back in the community, to have a hometown pro sports team with a lot of familiar faces on it," Harris said.
"It feels so good to play in that arena again. You get goose bumps just coming out of that tunnel (for the start of a game). Hearing your name called, and seeing all of those fans cheering. You feel the beam of the lights shining down on you. It's like one moment in time slowing down for you.
"I've learned to focus and really enjoy the experience, because as we know, it can be gone just as quickly tomorrow."