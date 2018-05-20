Tyler Jones was considered one of the biggest surprises when the Quad-City Steamwheelers broke training camp in late February.
The rookie wideout seized a starting role alongside indoor football veterans Daron Clark and Quinton Pedroza by beating out Keyvan Rudd and making established pro Maurice Young expendable.
However, Jones surprised another Champions Indoor Football team Saturday night at the TaxSlayer Center, hauling in three touchdown passes for a team-leading 50 yards in a 58-36 Wheelers' win over the Omaha Beef.
Prior to Quad-City gaining revenge for an 11-point loss at Omaha three weekends ago, Jones had only five receptions for 50 yards and a TD.
"After camp broke, I had a heel and ankle injury at the same time," said Jones, who had a TD catch in Quad-City's preseason win.
"The injuries happened during practice, and at first, I really struggled getting back; I wondered if I'd ever play again. And when I did finally recover, I had a hard time getting my spot back.
"But I have good support around me in my family, coaches and teammates. They all told me to keep fighting, and not give up, and my time would come again, and that's what happened."
With Quad-City usually dressing only four receivers, the emergence of Rudd and fellow rookie Darius Hicks as consistent playmakers conspired to keep Jones on the bench and off the radar for much of this season.
The St. Louis native snared a 14-yard pass at Omaha in late April, but running only four to five plays as a backup is hardly worthy of top-line mention in a defensive gameplan.
Clark (knee) and Pedroza (hip) were injured and missed the rematch with the Beef, though.
"My two security blankets were out, but the guys behind them have stepped up and they each scored a touchdown (Saturday)," said QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard, who tossed five TDs plus rushed for 61 yards.
"Tyler played great. The ball came his way and he brought it down. It's awesome to know we have a bunch of guys ready when their number is called."
Rudd has joined Hicks in scoring in each of the last two weekends.
"Rudd's so athletic and makes so many great catches; I wish I could jump like him," Jones said. "Darius is so fast, so physical blocking and runs such great routes, the challenge for them both early was all about becoming more consistent.
"They've both taken off and played great. They made it impossible for me to get back in the rotation. But fighting to get snaps back has made me better, too, and that's exciting."
The Wheelers (6-3) are playing for the North Conference lead next weekend at Salina (7-2) despite an 0-2 start.
The Wheelers are now 3-0 in rematches with conference foes, also avenging season-starting setbacks to Sioux City (6-3) and Bismarck (4-5), and claiming the head-to-head, point differential tiebreaker each time.
Three weekends of regular-season games remain for Quad-City, which visits South co-leader Amarillo (7-2) on June 2 before hosting the defunct Dallas Marshals replacement, the Texas Power on June 9.
"We started slow, but we've caught fire," Jones said. "We have great coaches who put in long hours to make sure we're well prepared. We also have a bunch of guys who keep working and keep fighting and keep getting better together.
"Something special is happening here and it's just great to be part of it."